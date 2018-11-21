Anne Hathaway Debuts Fiery Red Hair Color on Movie Set: See Her New Look!

Anne Hathaway‘s never afraid to change up her look for a movie role.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 36, appears to have dyed her hair a bold, deep red hue, which seems to be for reshoots for her role in the upcoming film, The Last Thing He Wanted in Puerto Rico, which she’s been working on since this summer.

Photographers snapped Hathaway wearing a pink coat with a fur stole, gold shimmery blouse and a pleated midi skirt as she smiled walking through the streets of N.Y.C. as she appeared to be shooting.

Hathaway was spotted sporting her natural brunette color at the Hollywood Film Awards earlier this month.

If the actress’ color change is the real deal, this wouldn’t be the first time Hathaway’s made a big hair switch-up for a movie role. When the star portrayed Fantine in 2012’s award-winning Les Miserables, Hathaway actually shaved all her hair off — which she admitted wasn’t easy.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be such a big deal, because it was my idea,” she said on Live! with Kelly at the time. “It was something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I knew it was something the character did, so I just offered it to the director and he said ‘Yes.’ As it got closer, I thought: I can’t really take it back now.”

Though she did mentally prepare, the day of the cut was tough. “I’ve now done back-flips out of windows, I’ve jumped off buildings,” Hathaway added. “And cutting my hair reduced me to, like, mental patient-level crying. I was inconsolable.”

Hathaway’s also opened up about gaining weight for movie roles, and clapped back at critics earlier this year who shamed then star for her curvier figure.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” Hathaway captioned her post, which included a video of her workout. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx.”

She also explained her decision to announce the news on social media during an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today.

“It sounds kind of sad to say; I just wanted to enjoy my summer and let everyone know that I’m living in my body and I’m happy with my body, and if my body is different than what you’re used to, or what you think it should be, that’s [your experience],” Hathaway said. “My experience is mine, and I’m loving it.”