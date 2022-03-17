Rainbow Connection! Anne Hathaway Radiates in Colorful Suit for NYC Press Tour

Anne Hathaway posed for photos in a colorful Christopher John Rogers design while heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Anne Hathaway is brightening the streets of New York City!

While heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new series, WeCrashed, Hathaway, 39, looked as vibrant as ever in a rainbow ensemble from Christopher John Rogers — the Louisiana-born designer that celebrities can't get enough of.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The look, which featured striking green, red, purple and orange shades, was made of a structured bustier top, palazzo pants and a coordinating blazer. Hathaway finalized her look with a turquoise La Medusa Mini Bag by Versace.

anne hathaway Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Hathaway's stylist, Erin Walsh, shared photos of The Devil Wears Prada star in her Tuesday outfit to Instagram, where she wrote, "SPOTTED in NYC 🌈🌈 @annehathaway in @christopherjohnrogers yesterday at @colbertlateshow for #WeCrashed."

She added, "Let the clothes bring you JOY guys! Love that fashion can do that ⚡️ #NYC #streetstyle #fashion #styleinspo #annehathaway."

Hathaway has been busy promoting her new Apple TV+ series, WeCrashed, which tells the story of WeWork and the couple behind the company, Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

In an interview with emmy magazine for the outlet's March issue, Hathaway spoke about how playing the role of Rebekah changed her.

"I don't necessarily think you can go back to who you were before a project if you've given yourself over to it [because] you're changed by it," she explained. "Being Rebekah meant I had to be very conscious of my health because she's conscious of her health, so I started doing yoga every single day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "And then, when the [limited series] stopped, I did not stop. I love it. I have an unbelievable yoga teacher now and it's become a part of my life."

Jared Leto, who plays Adam in WeCrashed, told emmy that Hathaway was "a pleasure to work with and a great partner in crime."

"It felt like we had the opportunity here to push this boulder up the mountain together," he said of working with his costar on WeCrashed. "It was a long haul and she was just perfect."