Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set that consisted of a ruched midi skirt and a one-shouldered, long-sleeve crop top. BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Zappos Buy It! Chinese Laundry Ezra Suede Slouch Boot, $99.95; zappos.com Hathaway, on the other hand, was spotted in Georgia last weekend in a pretty floral midi dress, a blue velvet blazer, and tan suede slouch boots. BACKGRID Amazon Buy It! Mysoft Knee High Slouch Boot, $62.99; amazon.com Hathaway's dreamy autumnal look would definitely earn the approval of her character from The Devil Wears Prada, Andy Sachs. In fact, the actress recently revealed her favorite outfit from the movie, and it included a pair of black slouchy boots, which Andy wore with a black dress, Chanel coat, and sheer tights in the famed film. Zappos Buy It! Journee Collection Jayne Slouchy Boot, $64.99; zappos.com While both Teigen and Hathaway wore their slouchy boots with flowy outfits, the style also complements jeans or joggers, since you can easily tuck them into the loose-fitting silhouette. Sarah Jessica Parker has done exactly that with casual sweatpants, instantly elevating the low-key loungewear look. Genius, right? Amazon Buy It! Syktkmx Slouchy Mid Calf Slouch Boot, $69.88;amazon.com

While there are many versions of slouch boots — flat, heeled, knee-high, mid-calf, or ankle — they all give off that same effortlessly chic vibe. Take this knee-high pair, for example: With a wooden block heel, pointed toe, and pretty bone-colored fabric, these leather slouch boots are undeniably cool, but not quite as daring as chunky platform boots. Zappos Buy It! DV Dolce Vita Fornell Slouch Boot, $79; zappos.com Even more practical for everyday wear are these flat slouch boots that more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating. Reviewers claim they receive many compliments when they wear them, and those who bought the wide-calf version highly recommend them for their roomy comfort. Amazon Buy It! Dream Pairs Wide Calf Knee High Slouch Boot, $52.99; amazon.com

Snag Birkenstock Sandals for as Little as $66 Before Holiday Shoppers Wipe Stores Clean This Season Reese Witherspoon Gave Her Entire Glam Team Matching Shackets in This Unexpected Color for Fall Stand out from the sea of Chelsea boots this season and make a statement in slouchy boots à la Chrissy and Andy (er, Anne.) Shop more leather and suede slouch boots from Amazon and Zappos below. Zappos Buy It! CL by Laundry Refine Suede Slouch Boot, $62.99 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Journee Collection Shelley Wide-Calf Slouchy Boot, $64.99; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Chinese Laundry Kipper Suede Slouch Boot with Heel, $139.95; zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Schutz Ashlee Block Slouch Boot, $178; zappos.com