Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors

 Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

Published on October 29, 2022 11:00 PM

chrissy teigen; anne hathaway
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season.

Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set that consisted of a ruched midi skirt and a one-shouldered, long-sleeve crop top.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> is seen on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Chinese Laundry Ezra Suede Slouch Boot, $99.95; zappos.com

Hathaway, on the other hand, was spotted in Georgia last weekend in a pretty floral midi dress, a blue velvet blazer, and tan suede slouch boots.

Anne Hathaway gets into character on the set of 'The Idea Of You' in Atlanta
BACKGRID
Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Mysoft Knee High Slouch Boot, $62.99; amazon.com

Hathaway's dreamy autumnal look would definitely earn the approval of her character from The Devil Wears Prada, Andy Sachs. In fact, the actress recently revealed her favorite outfit from the movie, and it included a pair of black slouchy boots, which Andy wore with a black dress, Chanel coat, and sheer tights in the famed film.

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Journee Collection Jayne Slouchy Boot, $64.99; zappos.com

While both Teigen and Hathaway wore their slouchy boots with flowy outfits, the style also complements jeans or joggers, since you can easily tuck them into the loose-fitting silhouette. Sarah Jessica Parker has done exactly that with casual sweatpants, instantly elevating the low-key loungewear look. Genius, right?

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Syktkmx Slouchy Mid Calf Slouch Boot, $69.88;amazon.com

While there are many versions of slouch boots — flat, heeled, knee-high, mid-calf, or ankle — they all give off that same effortlessly chic vibe. Take this knee-high pair, for example: With a wooden block heel, pointed toe, and pretty bone-colored fabric, these leather slouch boots are undeniably cool, but not quite as daring as chunky platform boots.

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! DV Dolce Vita Fornell Slouch Boot, $79; zappos.com

Even more practical for everyday wear are these flat slouch boots that more than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given a five-star rating. Reviewers claim they receive many compliments when they wear them, and those who bought the wide-calf version highly recommend them for their roomy comfort.

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Wide Calf Knee High Slouch Boot, $52.99; amazon.com

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Stand out from the sea of Chelsea boots this season and make a statement in slouchy boots à la Chrissy and Andy (er, Anne.) Shop more leather and suede slouch boots from Amazon and Zappos below.

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! CL by Laundry Refine Suede Slouch Boot, $62.99 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Journee Collection Shelley Wide-Calf Slouchy Boot, $64.99; zappos.com

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Chinese Laundry Kipper Suede Slouch Boot with Heel, $139.95; zappos.com

Anne Hathaway Slouchy Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Schutz Ashlee Block Slouch Boot, $178; zappos.com

