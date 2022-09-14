Anne Hathaway Channels Her 'Devil Wears Prada' Character at Michael Kors Show While with Anna Wintour

It looks like Anne Hathaway walked right off the screen in this look that's serving up some serious Andy Sachs vibes

By Hedy Phillips
Published on September 14, 2022 03:01 PM
Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City
Photo: Getty; 20th Century Fox

Anne Hathaway channeling one of her most iconic characters at New York Fashion Week? Groundbreaking.

The actress sat front row at Michael Kors' runway presentation on Wednesday to watch the designer's Spring/Summer 2023 show, featuring models like Paloma Elsesser and Bella Hadid. She did so alongside a star-studded front row that included Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams, Vanessa Hudgens and more — all while wearing a monochromatic look black turtleneck sweater worn with a brown croc embossed skirt and matching trench coat. She finished the look with black heels. But the best part about her outfit is how much it resembles that of her character Andy Sachs from The Devil Wears Prada.

While Hathaway's outfit strongly channeled Andy after her makeover in the movie, it was really Hathaway's bangs that gave us déjà vu.

Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show - Front Row & Backstage
Getty

To add another layer to the Devil Wears Prada occasion, Hathaway, 39, sat next to Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who provided the inspiration for Miranda Priestly in the 2006 film.

Based on the book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, The Devil Wears Prada is the story of a journalist named Andy (Hathaway) who gets a job at a top fashion magazine despite her lack of fashion knowledge. Her boss is the prickly Miranda (Meryl Streep), who is at the top of her game and is incredibly difficult to impress — but Andy eventually does before moving on to a new job.

Wintour, who has been at Vogue for more than 25 years, has a storied history with Streep. Beyond the actress playing the character loosely based on Wintour, the two sat down for a chat in 2017 to discuss one of Streep's other projects: The Post. When Wintour asked Streep about other challenging women she's played on screen, the two had a laugh over what the obvious answer.

Most recently, Wintour did another round of 73 Questions for Vogue and discussed her love of the theater. When asked who she would like to play her in a musical production of her life, she cheekily answered Streep.

Elsewhere in the latest Vogue video, Wintour took a couple phone calls with questions, including one from Baz Luhrmann and one from Hathaway herself. The assistant — who is sitting in a desk that bears a striking resemblance to where Andy sat in the movie — answers the call.

"What advice would you give someone who is intimidated by fashion? Just asking for a friend," Hathaway asks, sounding much like Andy, who was often too proud to admit she had no fashion sense.

But in a not-very-Miranda-Priestly-like-manner, Wintour answered, "My advice would be there's room for everyone in fashion," to which Hathaway replied, "Oh that is a chic answer."

