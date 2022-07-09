Ashley Park and Ariana DeBose also wore hot pink to Valentino's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Friday in Rome, Italy

Anne Hathaway Channels Barbie in All-Pink Look During Valentino Fashion Show in Rome

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Anne Hathaway is coloring the streets of Rome!

At the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Friday, the WeCrashed star, 39, looked radiant in a hot pink look from the iconic fashion brand.

The ensemble was made up of a sparkling turtleneck minidress, which featured a peplum ruffle just below the bust. The dress was paired with a miniature studded purse and the brand's signature chunky platform heels.

Hathaway kept the rest of her look simple with minimalist makeup, small stud earrings and her hair in effortless waves.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Styled by Erin Walsh, Hathaway's look paid homage to the house's previous Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-23 Collection, where creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli introduced the color named "PP Pink" in collaboration with Pantone.

Unsurprisingly, Hathaway was not the only star in all-pink at the event. Emily in Paris' Ashley Park, also styled by Walsh, wore a plunging pink long sleeve gown with signature pumps.

Ariana DeBose similarly wore the platforms, pairing them with an off-the-shoulder floral dress. Speaking to Vogue about her look, stylists for the West Side Story star, Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, said they initially wanted DeBose, 31, to wear black to the event, given the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. "Collectively, we were feeling extremely somber," Edmiston said to the outlet.

But, during the fitting, spirits quickly changed and they selected Piccioli's pink. According to DeBose's stylists, they wanted to be "unapologetic, loud, proud and shouty".

And after changing their mind, Valentino "created something very last minute, especially for her with her story and who she is in mind," the celebrity stylist said to the outlet.

"@ArianaDeBose x @MaisonValentino #HauteCouture Show in Rome! 💗💗💗" the pair captioned a post on Instagram of DeBose's look.

For Hathaway, her all-pink look is not the only vibrant look she's worn this year.

In May, while heading to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hathaway looked as colorful as ever in a rainbow ensemble from Christopher John Rogers — the Louisiana-born designer that celebrities can't get enough of.

The look, which featured striking green, red, purple and orange shades, was made of a structured bustier top, palazzo pants and a coordinating blazer. Hathaway finalized her look with a turquoise La Medusa Mini Bag by Versace.

anne hathaway Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hathaway's stylist Walsh shared photos of The Devil Wears Prada star in her outfit on Instagram at the time, where she wrote, "SPOTTED in NYC 🌈🌈 @annehathaway in @christopherjohnrogers yesterday at @colbertlateshow for #WeCrashed."