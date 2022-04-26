Anne Hathaway Has Been Ready for the Coastal Grandma Trend 'Since Before TikTok Was Born'
Photo Credit: Anne Hathaway/Instagram
Coastal grandma chic is all the rage on TikTok right now, and Anne Hathaway is fully embracing the trend. Heck, she's been ready for it since before it became popular via the social media app.
Over the weekend, the actress, 39, shared a photo on Instagram wearing a white button-down shirt tucked into ankle-cropped eggshell pants. She topped off the look with some big sunglasses and a very Mia Thermopolis-esque straw bucket hat — an on-point coastal grandma 'fit if we've ever seen one.
"I have been ready for #coastalgrandmother chic since before TikTok was born. May this moment never end," she captioned the photo.
In case you missed it, the term was coined by TikToker Lex Nicoleta who, in a video that now has over 2.2 million views, explained that it refers to someone who loves "Nancy Meyer movies, coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, Ina Garten, cozy interiors, and more." And nope, you don't have to be a grandma to embrace the trend.
When it comes to dressing coastal gran-style, think about mixing and matching neutral colors, as Hathaway demonstrated. You'll need a lineup full of button-down shirts, linen pants, chunky knits, and wide-brimmed hats. The best part about coastal grandma is that the clothing is actually functional beyond the fad — you can wear pieces together to channel the trend or wear them separately with pretty much anything else in your closet.
Selena Gomez is another celebrity who was recently seen exuding coastal grandma vibes. The Rare Beauty founder went for the cozy route of the aesthetic when she posed for a photo in an oversized knit cardigan from Free People. We have a feeling more stars will put their own spin on coastal grandma chic soon enough.
If Hathaway has convinced you to try it for yourself, we've rounded up a few affordable styles to get her look. This slim-fitting poplin button-down from Amazon is only $25 and has a cozy, lived-in feel that resembles the one the WeCrashed star is wearing. Though her pants have a straight-leg cut, we adore this similar twill pant style from Spanx that has a slightly wider hem. And for only $17, don't forget to add this bucket hat to your cart!
Hathaway hopes the trend will never end, and we certainly don't think it's going away anytime soon. Scroll down to put together your own coastal grandma chic ensemble inspired by Hathaway.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $21.40–$24.90; amazon.com
Buy It! A New Day Long Sleeve Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt, $24.99; target.com
Buy It! Everlane The Relaxed Oxford Shirt, $80; everlane.com
Buy It! Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Workwear Jeans, $30 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com
Buy It! Madewell Baggy Straight Carpenter Pants, $88; madewell.com
Buy It! Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! Voilipex Floppy Straw Sun Hat, $16.99; amazon.com
Buy It! BP. Straw Bucket Hat, $25; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Madewell Wyeth Sabina Straw Hat, $62; madewell.com
