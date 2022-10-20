AnnaSophia Robb is revealing the details on her gorgeous wedding gown.

The Carrie Diaries actress and her beau Trevor Paul tied the knot in a picturesque autumnal ceremony in the Berkshires on Sept. 10 — and the new bride opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about finding her fairytale dress.

Robb, who teamed up with designer Danielle Hirsch of Danielle Frankel, says that she began her gown fittings last October, one month after announcing her engagement.

"I went to her studio and tried on a bunch of silhouettes and dresses just to figure out what the vibe is," Robb says on shopping for the perfect gown at the Manhattan-based atelier. "She and her team are so sensitive to what you want and they're also really collaborative. Danielle is just a wonderful person and it was so much fun that she started sketching the dress for me."

With the help of Hirsch's expertise and advice from her family members, Robb finally said yes to the dress — a strapless gown (a silhouette Robb didn't expect to wear) with a structured corset bodice and delicate tulle wraparound scarf that "felt very Grace Kelly" to the bride.

"The craftsmanship is just really incredible. It was super comfortable, lightweight and very easy to move around in. I knew I didn't want anything dragging on the ground cause I didn't wanna trip," the 28-year-old star shares. "I love that the dress didn't take itself too seriously. It's completely spectacular."

Robb hopes that there'll be a second chance for her to don the one-of-a-kind piece.

"I was like 'When do I get married again?' I don't think it'll be another time to wear it in my life," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm really bummed because it's hanging on the back of my closet door. [I'm] looking at it [thinking], 'Well, where are you going to go? When are you gonna make another appearance?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

John Dolan

The star's bridal wardrobe not only aligned with her style, but the couple's rustic affair, which was created with the help of premium design marketplace Minted.

Alongside the beautiful pink rose-covered plate settings and floral arrangements from the reception, Robb and Paul took a countryside walk down an aisle covered in petals tossed in the air by their friends and family.

"Just the beginning…AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Robb captioned an Instagram photo, photographed by John Dolan, of the official newlyweds beaming down the aisle.

While the twosome have been private about their relationship, Robb teased their upcoming nuptials with a series of Instagram photos shared on Sept. 4. They were pictured at the courthouse where they appeared to be getting a marriage license ahead of their big day.

"Soon," she wrote alongside wedding-related emojis.