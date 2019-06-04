Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As always, the CFDA Fashion Awards brought out huge style wins from A-list guests, as stars paid homage to this year’s stylish nominees. There were dramatic over-the-top outfits (hi, Ashley Graham), deconstructed suits (as seen on Gigi Hadid) and lots and lots of sparkle. But one gown in particular gave us déjà vu.

Bee Carrozzini, the daughter of Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, attended the event by her mother’s side, wearing a floral-print cap-sleeve gown that looked very familiar.

Over the weekend, Carrozzini shared an Instagram photo wearing the same multicolor embroidered gown to the wedding of her BFF and former Vogue editor, Selby Drummond, who is now Head of Fashion and Beauty at Snapchat.

Carrozzini posed alongside fellow guests at the wedding wearing the same floral number that she arrived wearing to the CFDA pink carpet on Monday in New York City, accessorized with the same tear drop earrings with her hair styled in the same sleek pony.

As someone whose mom has every designer on speed dial, we doubt this was a case of a missing luggage mishap or a Rent the Runway order extension, and applaud Carrozzini’s red carpet rewear. (A trend being championed by none other than Kate Middleton who loves to recycle a red carpet gown.)

The CFDAs was Carrozzini’s second fashionable affair in just a few days. Drummond wed real estate developer Steven Dubb in a beach side ceremony in Anguilla that brought out an A-list (and exceptionally dressed) guest list including journalist Derek Blasberg, actresses Diana Argon and Allison Williams and of course the Vogue EIC herself, Wintour.

Drummond stood by Carrozzini’s side last year, when she tied the knot in July 2018 to Italian film director Francesco Carrozzini, the son of the late Franca Sozzani who served as Vogue Italia’s editor-in-chief, in an intimate celebration at Wintour’s home in Mastic, New York.