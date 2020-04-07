Anna Wintour Says Her Doctor Son Charles Is 'Quite Ill' After Treating Coronavirus Patients

Anna Wintour just gave a rare insight into her personal life and how the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting her family.

On Monday, Vogue posted an Instagram video announcing its “A Common Thread” initiative in partnership with CFDA to support the fashion community throughout the pandemic, during which the 70-year-old editor-in-chief revealed that her son Charles Shaffer is currently “quite ill and self-quarantining.”

“The most critical aid, of course, is happening on the front lines,” Wintour, 70, said in the clip. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill and self-quarantining at home. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital.”

She continued: “I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives.”

Shaffer’s wife, Elizabeth Shaffer, and their two daughters, Caroline, 3, and Ella Rose, 1, have been in isolation, according to Elizabeth’s Instagram.

The longtime editor-in-chief (who also shares daughter Bee Shaffer, 32, with ex-husband David Shaffer) said that she has spoken to many designers and fashion community members who “fear that their business’s and livelihood’s may not survive” the financial blow of the virus.

“The fund that we have created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with,” she said.

Wintour concluded: “The challenges we face are profound. This fund, we hope, is a step in the right direction.”

Originally created in response to the tragedy on 9/11, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is being “repurposed” amid the pandemic. The ongoing initiative highlights the work of designers and tells “the stories of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes across the country in our incredibly strong and vibrant fashion industry,” according to A Common Thread’s donation page.

