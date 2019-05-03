Anna Wintour Reveals Her Met Gala 'Dream Couple' Is Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Anna Wintour has big royal dreams when it comes to fashion’s biggest night!

The Vogue editor-in-chief revealed that even though she’s had countless celebrities (Madonna, Rihanna and the Kardashian-Jenners!) as regulars at the Met Gala, there are still a couple famous faces on her wish list that have never made an appearance. Namely, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

“I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” Wintour told NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager.

“That would be my dream couple,” she continued. “They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that members of the British royal family at the gathering of fashion and Hollywood royalty. Princess Beatrice — granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth and eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York (a.k.a. Fergie) — attended last year’s Catholic-themed event.

More than two decades prior, Beatrice’s aunt Princess Diana attended the 1996 Met Gala alongside friend and former Harper’s Bazaar editor Liz Tilberis. She wore a stunning but simply navy dress with black lace straps. The gown was part of John Galliano’s debut couture collection for Dior — a major moment for the legendary French fashion house. She carried a navy Dior bag — a purse so synonymous with Diana the brand eventually renamed it “the Lady Bag” in her honor, and wore a pearl, diamond and sapphire choker around her neck.

Beatrice’s look was a bit more elaborate. She wore a royal-appropriate purple gown with billowing sleeves and embellishments along the neck from Alberta Ferretti — a nod to the night’s Catholic-inspired theme. Beatrice also wore a headpiece (no, not a tiara!) in the shape of several gold headbands. Both she and Diana choose deep blue and purple hues for the Met Gala, as well as relatively simple gowns, especially when compared to the rest of the attendees in 2018.

“I honestly believe the reason people are excited is it’s this extraordinary marriage of fashion and culture,” Wintour said. “After all we don’t want a museum to become a mausoleum. We want it to be alive and vibrant and bring in new audiences and have people be excited about being there.”

Wintour previously said she was “taken” with Meghan’s maternity style and thought the royal mom-to-be “looked fantastic” during her May wedding to Prince Harry.

“I think the two young duchesses that they have in Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, are going to keep the royal family afloat, quite frankly,” the fashion icon said.

Wintour even admitted that it might be time to switch up her signature look, despite the fact that she walked on stage wearing her standard tea-length dress, bob and oversize black sunnies during a sit-down conversation with Tina Brown at Brown’s “Women in the World” Summit last month.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so … thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!” Wintour said.