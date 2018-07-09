Patrick McMullan/PMC/Getty

It’s a match made in fashion heaven. Bee Shaffer, daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, married Italian film director Francesco Carrozzini, son of the late Franca Sozzani who served as Vogue Italia‘s editor-in-chief, on Saturday in an intimate celebration at Wintour’s home in Mastic, New York.

According to Page Six, all phones were confiscated from guests and there was a social media ban at the couple’s nuptials.

While we’re still hoping for photos and details of her dress (which perhaps will grace the pages of Vogue?), Shaffer confirmed the news herself on Instagram by changing her name to Bee Carrozzini.

A Vogue spokeswoman confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE in March 2017 and two months later, Shaffer showed off her engagement ring for the first time on the Met Gala red carpet.

The ring has a vintage feel with one center stone encircled by many smaller stones and set on a yellow-gold band.

The pair may come from fashion royalty, but they pursued different career paths from their famous mothers.

Shaffer worked as a segment producer at Late Night with Seth Meyers until 2017, while Carrozzini is a film director and photographer who has directed music videos for Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and worked on advertisements with a number of fashion brands including Roberto Cavalli, Ermenegildo Zegna and Salvatore Ferragamo.

While guests have yet to post their outfits or any scenery on social media, Bee’s besties were definitely in attendance – and no doubt dressed to impress.

In May 2018 she had a fun-filled bachelorette party at the exclusive Hotel Esencia in Tulum with her closest friends.

Actress Dianne Agron, Vogue editor Selby Drummond, W Magazine style director Sara Moonves (and daughter of CBS exec Leslie Moonves) and founder and CEO of Hill House Home, Nell Diamond, were all on hand to celebrate her big day.

And they all were decked out in a Bachelorette party must-haves, matching outfits, and wore Juicy Couture bedazzled jumpsuits featuring with “RHOM” – short for “Real Housewives of Milan” – written on the back.