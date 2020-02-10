Anna Faris Shows Off Her Engagement Ring While Hanging with New 'Best Friend' Jason Biggs

Anna Faris is finally giving her fans a close-up look at her engagement ring!

Three months after the actress was first photographed with a diamond sparkler on that finger, the Mom star, 43, posted a photo on Instagram that fully showed off the gorgeous ring.

In the image, Faris, who is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett, cozied up to her new “best friend” Jason Biggs — a recent guest on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified — resting her left hand directly in the center of the actor’s chest.

Image zoom Jason Biggs and Anna Faris Anna Faris/Instagram

“I became best friends with @biggsjason this week! We talked about how proud his parents are of him and I made him tell me what he really thinks about LA!” she captioned the snapshot.

“Hey BFF this was so much fun. Thanks for having me. Love you,” he replied in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time Faris’ engagement ring has been featured on her Instagram, but it is the first clear shot she’s posted that shows herself wearing the enormous square-shaped yellow diamond that appears to be set on a pavé band.

Although Faris has yet to open up about her engagement to Barrett, her Mom costar Allison Janney previously confirmed the happy news. The actress told Us magazine in mid-January that the two have “been engaged for a long time.”

The pair began dating in 2017 after working on Faris’ film Overboard and were spotted together for the first time in September 2017.

Last year, Faris opened up about her views on marriage while speaking to divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her Divorce Sucks! podcast.

Asked if there were “wedding bells” in the future with Barrett, Faris said that while she believes in “commitment,” she also struggled with marriage “on a kind of feminist level.”

Image zoom Michael Barrett and Anna Faris The Image Direct

“I will say I believe in love and monogamy and I believe in the commitment with a relationship. But I do struggle, having gone through it a couple of times now, Laura, with the idea of our legal system,” she said. “I struggle with that on kind of a feminist level.”

The actress was previously married to Chris Pratt, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Jack, for eight years before they split in August 2017. She was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.