Anna Faris Wears New Wedding Ring with Michael Barrett after Secretly Eloping

Anna Faris revealed she recently got married on Wednesday's episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast

Anna Faris is stepping out with a new accessory on her ring finger.

The 44-year-old actress was recently photographed for the first time rocking her wedding ring since tying the knot with husband Michael Barrett. The cinematographer, 51, was also wearing his wedding band while the couple was out at dinner with friends.

The actress revealed that she and Barrett eloped in Washington during Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

"My fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

Faris and Barrett began dating in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September.

The pair's engagement was confirmed last January by Faris' former Mom costar Allison Janney, who told Us magazine that the duo had "been engaged for a long time."

Faris told PEOPLE in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The House Bunny star, who shares son Jack, 8, with ex Chris Pratt, added that during the pandemic, their blended families spent a lot of time traveling together.