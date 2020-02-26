These Comfortable Ballet Flats Have Nearly 2,000 Perfect Reviews (and Come in 36 Prints)

Image zoom

As much as we love slipping into a pair of heels for a boost in height and confidence, nothing competes with the versatility of a flat. Whether you’re heading into the office or running errands, you really can’t go wrong with the classic shoe. While some of Hollywood’s most stylish celebs are on board with the trend, so are savvy Amazon shoppers.

More specifically, they’re fans of these Anna Dana-20B Classic Ballet Flats, which have more than 1,900 perfect reviews raving about their comfort, versatility, and durability. What’s more, the popular flats are available to shop in three dozen colors and prints, so there’s a style fit for every personal taste, whether you’re a leopard print lover or prefer rose gold metallic.

The flats range in price depending on which style you select, but none will cost you more than $31, making them an ideal budget-friendly shoe to shake up your wardrobe come spring. It’s no surprise shoppers are wearing them traveling, to work, and everywhere in between, all while racking up compliments!

And there’s one design feature that makes them extra comfy: The flats zip in the back and feature a criss-crossed strap, which reduces stress on the foot. For some shoppers, this detail has been a game-changer.

One customer who called the shoes “the most comfortable flats I have ever bought right out of the box” said that the Anna Dana-20B Classic Ballet Flats were the first pair they could walk in all day without sore feet and ankles. “The straps take care of that problem,” they wrote.

Another reviewer praised the style’s durability, writing, “I wanted a cute closed-toe shoe for a few outings while traveling, but due to unexpected cold and rain, which made my walking sandals (that cost 10 times as much as these!) give me blisters, I ended up wearing these and could not believe how well they held up. Absolutely amazed… especially for the price!”

It’s worth noting that some shoppers suggest ordering the shoes a half size above what you’d normally wear. But as is the case with most ballet flats, a few days of wear should break them in so they adjust to your foot.

You can embrace the comfy flat trend by shopping the classic ballet flats in all 36 styles.

