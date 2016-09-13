See Anna Camp's Second Wedding Dress!

Anna Camp went regal and romantic for her walk down the aisle to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin. But once it came time for a dance break, she was all about the fun, flirty feathers — and shoes she could dance all night in.

The star switched from her embellished Reem Acra gown with its full tulle skirt into short and sweet Hayley Paige mini with a lace bodice and feathered skirt. Gray lace-up kicks were swapped in for her high heels, and her ’40s-inspired faux bob was swapped for a topknot. The level of excitement remained at an all-time high.

Earlier in the day, the star had also shared photos from her pre-wedding prep, including the fluffing of her giant custom Reem Acra gown. She accented the look with delicate vintage-inspired Neil Lane jewelry.

She credited stylist Jessica Paster, haristylist Rod Ortega and makeup artist Jenn Streicher for her big-day style and beauty, and thanked Tessa Lynn Events for pulling off the perfect party for her second outfit to make its debut.

