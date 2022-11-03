Anitta Teases Her 'Very Sexy' Savage x Fenty Performance: 'A Little Different Flavor'

Anitta is ready take on the Savage x Fenty stage.

While attending WSJ. Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards on Wednesday — where she was honored for breaking boundaries in music from Brazil and beyond — the singer-songwriter spoke with PEOPLE about her upcoming performance for Rihanna's fourth installment of her lingerie presentation.

"I'm gonna perform some songs off my new album. I changed a little bit for people to have a little different flavor," the "Boys Don't Cry" singer told PEOPLE of her setlist, which includes tracks from her latest drop, Versions of Me. "I think it's gonna be very exciting. Sexy, very sexy."

On Tuesday, Savage x Fenty dropped teaser photos of the star-studded show, slated to premiere Nov. 9 on Prime Video — and from the looks of it, Anitta, who dons a full-body belted harness over a mesh jumpsuit and sparkly bra, will in fact bring full-on vixen.

Rihanna is someone Anitta looks up to in all aspects.

Although a honoree herself, the 29-year-old artist told WSJ. Magazine that she'd nominate the nine-time Grammy winner. "She's always innovating and now she's [a] big business woman creating new brands," she told the outlet on the red carpet.

Like Rihanna, Body positivity and self-confidence are messages Anitta represents loudly and proudly — and she wants her younger fans to do the same.

"I would say to not care about what people in general are saying like friends in school and things like that," Anitta tells PEOPLE. "I would say just be yourself, just try to find something that represents what you want to be and what you are when you look at yourself and not project you on other people, you know."

In her WSJ. Magazine Innovator Issue cover story, the Billboard Latin Music Awards nominee got candid about her plastic surgeries, a topic also discussed in her Netflix documentary Vai Anitta.

Considered taboo in her home country Brazil, the performer opened up about her procedures, which have included a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations.

"It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself," she told the outlet. "For me it's like changing my hair. Even if it's not good or the way I expected, I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."

However she hasn't had any procedures to remove cellulite — something her fans have praised her for. "Some women came to me, like, 'Now I feel confident to go to the beach because you are a sex symbol, and you are so full of cellulite and you don't care. I shouldn't care, either.' I'm like, 'Yes!'" she told Nylon on her empowering confidence in April.

WSJ. Magazine's November issue will be available in the U.S.on Saturday, November 12.