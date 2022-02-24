The actor, best known for playing Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria, has had a longstanding obsession with the brand

Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Named the New Face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances

Euphoria star Angus Cloud is continuing to soak up the spotlight!

The actor, 23, has been named the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, the brand announced on Wednesday. Cloud fronts the latest digital campaign celebrating iconic scents Polo Green, Polo Red and Polo Blue.

The new campaign, which also features TikTok sensations Blake Gray and Sharl, depicts a "more modern perspective of today's Polo story," according to a release from Ralph Lauren.

Cloud has long been an enthusiastic supporter of Polo Ralph Lauren, collecting more than 200 shirts with the iconic pony logo over the years.

"Every time I was in the thrift store, anything with a Polo pony on it, I would grab that," Cloud said. "At a certain point, I realized I hadn't worn a t-shirt in a couple months … that was the start of it, collecting Polo ponies."

Cloud's appreciation of the Polo brand has also extended to his character Fezco on Euphoria, as he can also be seen donning his favorite shirts onscreen.

Angus Cloud Credit: courtesy Ralph Lauren Fragrances

"When meeting Angus at an event last December, we really loved the authenticity of his Polo story, his kindness and his unique style that resonates in today's world," said Alexandre Choueiri, global president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

This isn't the first time Cloud has made considerable waves in the fashion world.

Earlier this month, he and Euphoria costar Maude Apatow — who plays his love interest Lexi — created a sensation online after posing in twinning plaid looks during New York Fashion Week.

"Fexi," the actor captioned the photo in a nod to their characters. In the shot, Cloud and Apatow, 24, were dressed in stylish coordinating tartan looks from Thom Browne.

The pair has become a fan-favorite onscreen couple, and Cloud's post only heightened the obsession for Euphoria viewers.