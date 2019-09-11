Image zoom

From the viral “Amazon nightgown” to the pull-on Levi’s shoppers can’t stop raving about, Amazon customers are always on top of the newest and best styles to buy on the retail giant. With fall just around the corner, users have already been scouring Amazon Fashion for the cutest looks to add to their chilly weather wardrobes, like this tie-front blouse that’s recently been climbing the best-sellers charts.

The Angerella Tie Front V Neck Blouse is not only Amazon’s number two new clothing release, but it’s also made its way to Amazon’s top five list of best-selling blouses. Plus, one of the models may look pretty familiar to any Bachelor fans out there: Hannah Godwin (better known as Hannah G.), who is currently starring on Bachelor in Paradise, is actually modeling the garment. The former Bachelor contestant has been modeling since 2013, and is currently the face of millennial-loved clothing brand, Kensie.

Buy It! Angerella Tie Front V Neck Blouse, $19.99–$24.99; amazon.com

The long sleeved, lightweight blouse comes in 25 beautiful colors and prints, has two different sleeve styles (lantern or bell) to choose from, and features a tie-front at the hem. It comes in sizes small to double XL and has a looser fit, so the brand suggests sizing down if you want a smaller fit. While the blouse is still racking up reviews, it currently has an overall 4.9-star rating thanks to over 90 percent of shoppers who have left it perfect five-star reviews.

“I LOVE this top! This looks like a piece I would buy at Gap or Loft. I typically am a medium but previous reviews said it ran large so I ordered a small — perfect fit,” one shopper wrote. “The material is very light and flowing, beautiful burnt red color (perfect for fall!) and I love the front tie detail. I will be wearing this top A LOT — excellent purchase and highly recommended!”

The blouse is versatile enough that it can be worn casually or dressed up for work.

Another reviewer wrote, “This is a great top! It’s cute, stylish, and the best part? It hides all the flaws you don’t want seen! The material is super — so comfortable and breathable. Rock this top during work or a night on the town.”

The best part? It ranges between $20 to $25, so you can stock up on a couple of your favorite prints and colors without breaking the bank.