It was another family affair for Angelina Jolie at the Rome premiere of her new movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The actress walked the carpet alongside children Shiloh, 13, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 14.

Jolie chose a strapless high-shine sequin Versace gown, to honor the late Versace designer and tailor, Luigi Massi. The dress was one of his favorite designs he created before his death on April 2 at age 56. To pay homage to the celeb-loved tailor, Jolie decided to wear one of his design while in the Italian city of Rome.

Zahara also wore a dress by the brand, a green ombré halter gown, and wore her hair in its natural, curly hair texture.

Shiloh coordinated in a similar color palette with a metallic embellished bomber jacket teamed with matching trousers and Converse sneakers.

Zahara, who was adopted by Jolie from Ethiopia in 2005, is just one of many public figures raising awareness and spreading empowerment about embracing natural hairstyles.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes, the Dove Self-Esteem Project and the CROWN Coalition (created by Dove in partnership with the National Urban League, Color of Change, and Western Center on Law and Poverty) recently hosted a workshop on hair discrimination. According to Fashionista, the discussion focused all the ways hair, specifically African-American hair, has “been unfairly policed instead of widely celebrated for its beauty.”

And a bigger movement has been gaining traction in the state of California. In July, California was the first state to ban racial discrimination against people based on their natural hairstyle when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Crown Act bill into law. According to The New York Times, this bill is designed to update the definition of race in existing law. Now, it will be inclusive of “traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles.”

“In a society in which hair has historically been one of many determining factors of a person’s race, and whether they were a second-class citizen, hair today remains a proxy for race,” the bill says, according to the NYT. “Therefore, hair discrimination targeting hairstyles associated with race is racial discrimination.”

Jolie’s other five children, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, also accompanied her to the film’s previous premieres. In Los Angeles, she was joined by Knox, 11, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, Vivienne, 11, and Shiloh, 13, who all posed for photos on the carpet with their mom.

Then, her eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, joined in on the fun at the Tokyo premiere. Maddox took a break from his studies (he’s in his first year in college in South Korea) to walk the carpet with Jolie and his sister Zahara.

At the L.A. premiere, Jolie told Extra that she was excited to see Maddox, who’s studying biochemistry at Yonsei University in Seoul.

“He’s good,” Jolie, 44, said. “But he’s flying to meet me in Japan. So I am two days from my hug.”

When asked if she was counting down the minutes until the hug, she replied, “Yes … He’s great. I know he is solid, he’s fine, but I need it.”