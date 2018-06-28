Angelina Jolie Takes a Cue from Meghan Markle in Fascinator, Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Royal Event

Hollywood royalty has channeled Britain’s royal family for her latest stylish look.

Though she wasn’t among the celebrities at the royal wedding last month, Angelina Jolie was the definition of elegant chic as she attended the Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London on Thursday. The actress and director, 43, picked a custom Ralph & Russo pale gray dress with a cowl neck and matching gloves, spicing up the outfit with a gold brooch and silver purse.

It was the trendy fascinator perched atop her head with her locks pulled into a chignon, however, that really gave off major Meghan Markle vibes.

The Service was attended by His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent, Grand Master of the Order.

Following her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan has opted for shades of off-white (perhaps she’s still loving her bridal looks?) while experimenting with different headpieces. The newlywed has worn two custom Philip Treacy hats — a Kate Middleton favorite who has quickly become Meghan’s go-to milliner — for both her appearance at Prince Charles’ Buckingham Palace garden party and her Trooping the Colour debut.

And Meghan’s low bun has become her signature hairstyle. She even opted for a variation for her wedding.

This is barely Jolie’s first brush with royalty. The mother of six — who are staying with her in London as she shoots Maleficent 2 — was made an honorary Dame Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George for extraordinary service to U.K. foreign policy in 2014. The title is the female equivalent of an honorary knighthood.

In fact, Jolie sported a similar outfit to receive the honor as she did at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Thursday: a pale gray ensemble with gray heels (but sans topper).