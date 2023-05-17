Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective, Atelier Jolie, Focused on Reducing Waste, Celebrating Tailors

Angelina Jolie is creating a new collective connecting fashion lovers to expert tailors and artisans around the globe

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 17, 2023 04:42 PM
Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective Atelier Jolie
Photo: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

Angelina Jolie is shining a light on fashion's hidden heroes.

The superstar actress shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday to announce a new passion project to her 14.3 million followers.

Aptly named Atelier Jolie, the project is a creative collective that the star says is a place "where everyone can create." Slated to launch in the fall, the atelier will be a place "for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world," she added.

Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective Atelier Jolie
Samir Hussein/WireImage

A source tells PEOPLE the endeavor "has been years in the making. [Jolie] wants the focus to be about respecting and putting forward the people who rarely get credited for making the clothes, fabrics, and embroideries."

The source adds that the star, 47, "is creating a space where people can be more creative and original, focusing on craftsmanship and quality, which leads to less waste," an important endeavor for the actress, who regularly re-wears her designer garments on red carpets and beyond.

Jolie wrote in her Instagram caption that the idea "stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years." Makers, she thinks, don't get the appreciation they deserve in the industry.

Atelier Jolie will only use leftover garments, quality vintage material and deadstock (a.k.a. surplus) fabrics. Plus, it will allow fashion lovers to repair and upcycle clothes of their own to breathe new life into what would have otherwise been wasted.

Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective Atelier Jolie
Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

On top of this, the company's website says it "will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," wishing that "as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."

The mission of reducing waste and creating clothes that can be passed down for generations is something that Jolie has done for years.

In 2021 her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt walked the red carpet in a printed black-and-white Dior dress from the house's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection, which she found in her own mother's closet.

Jolie originally wore the gown two years prior, in 2019, to a global press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles.

That same year, her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt wore Mom's 2014 Oscars gown to a 2021 premiere of Eternals.

