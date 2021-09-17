The actress and Guerlain ambassador was named the Godmother of the Women for Bees program earlier this year

Angelina Jolie Will Return to Cambodia in 2022 to Establish Next Women for Bees Program

Angelina Jolie with the female beekeepers of the 2021 Women for Bees graduating class

Angelina Jolie continues to raise awareness about bee conservation and the importance of investing in women's education as part of her ongoing partnership with Guerlain.

As an ambassador of the luxury French beauty house, the actress was named the Godmother of Women for Bees — a female beekeeping entrepreneurship program that Guerlain launched last year in partnership with UNESCO — and attended the graduation of the first class of women in France this summer, where she learned more about bee-keeping.

PEOPLE can exclusively report that Jolie, 46, plans on returning to Cambodia soon to establish the next Women for Bees program in the region of Samlout where she has a home.

"We wanted to make sure there was at least 50x women from 25 biospheres, to understand the biospheres and why it was important to map out and build the team," Jolie tells PEOPLE exclusively of the program, which focuses on women's empowerment and biodiversity conservation. "We are going to be working further with UNESCO to understand how to expand how we are working with some of these countries & biospheres — the next training will be in Samlout, in my home in Cambodia."

On providing education opportunities for girls and women around the world, the Oscar winner says it's "insane" that the importance of it is still being discussed. "It's angering, really, isn't it? That we somehow have to keep explaining this — it's their right."

"When a young girl is born, she has the right to education, it's her life," Jolie continues. "The real question is why do we continue to limit that girls' access to education, why do we continue to question it? For anyone, education will help them be more capable, where they can communicate and they can contribute to their family, their community and society."

The actress, who has long been advocating for women's rights among other humanitarian causes and visiting Cambodia since 2000, also knows that this work has a trickle-down effect. "A women who is educated, educates others," she explains.

Both Jolie and Guerlain are committed to protecting the environment through Women for Bees — and a new skincare launch from the brand which features honeys and royal jelly from four of the Unesco-certified biospheres including Greece, Finland and France.

The Guerlain Abeille Royal Advanced Youth Watery Oil is a 3-in-1 multitasker formulated with 95% naturally derived ingredients. The light-weight product absorbs quickly in the skinand delivers the "power of a serum, richness of an oil, and the freshness of a toner for advanced radiance, hydration, and plumpness," according to the brand.

Speaking about her work to protect the biospheres from which the Abeille Royal Advanced Youth Watery Oil ingredients are derived, Jolie says the locals can't survive if the environment around them is crumbling.

"It is the nature around them that without it, they can't survive," she says of the environmental impact. "If all of the natural resources around them are stripped, it's only a matter of time before they can't exist in that place."