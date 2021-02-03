The intimate photograph gives a rare glimpse into the Oscar winner's life at home with her children

Angelina Jolie Does Son Maddox's Hair as He Shows Off Dragon Tattoo in British Vogue

Angelina Jolie has acquired some skills in the hair styling department — and during quarantine, her 19-year-old son Maddox lets her take over his haircut needs.

The Oscar winner, 45, shared a glimpse into her life as a mom at home for British Vogue's new March issue, including the intimate moment when she gave Maddox's flowing hair a trim. The mother-son duo was captured by photographer Craig McDean inside Angelina's Los Angeles home with Maddox sitting shirtless in front of a bathroom sink and Angelina focused on sectioning off his hair before starting the haircut.

In the photo, Maddox also gave a rare glimpse at a large, dragon tattoo inked across his right ribcage.

While Angelina has been spending more time during quarantine at home with Maddox and the rest of her children — Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 — she admits that she doesn't necessarily feel like the "traditional stay-at-home mom."

"I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," said the star, who's a special envoy for the UN refugee agency.

Image zoom From L to R: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt | Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

She added: "I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom."

Over the summer, Angelina told E!'s Daily Pop, that she enjoys the "chaos" of family quarantine time. In order to create a "bit of structure," she makes schedules to keep everyone on track, though she admitted, however, that one of her teens is more organized than her. "My daughter Zahara is better at organizing things than I am," she revealed.

Meanwhile, Maddox — who returned to the United States from his studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, earlier in 2020 after his semester was canceled due to the pandemic — has been taking online classes. "He had to stay back from Korea," she said. "He's going online, and so I think he starts at 6 p.m. at night."