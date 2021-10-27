Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Rewears Her Mom's Dior Dress on the Eternals Red Carpet
The actress originally wore the Dior look to a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference in 2019
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt found a dress for the UK premiere of Eternals in none other than mom Angelina Jolie's designer-filled closet.
The 15-year-old walked the red carpet in a printed black-and-white Dior dress from the house's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection — two years after her actress mom, 46, wore the same look to a global press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles.
Shiloh paired the dress with black ballet flats and silver hoop earrings. She was joined by four of her siblings, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, whom Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, on the red carpet. (The actors are also parents to 17-year-old son Pax.)
Jolie donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture look featuring a white collared shirt, a voluminous black shirt and a black blazer.
Maddox and Knox also opted for dark tones, while Zahara chose a bold yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress and Vivienne wore the same cream-colored midi dress that she wore to the film's L.A. premiere.
Last week, Shiloh and Zahara both borrowed from their mom's closet for the film's L.A. premiere, with Shiloh wearing a tan Gabriela Hearst dress Jolie recently wore to a trip to France this summer and Zahara in the shimmering silver and champagne-colored Elie Saab Couture gown Jolie wore to the Academy Awards in 2014.
"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie told ET on the red carpet last week.
Over the weekend, the Oscar winner attended the Eternals premiere in Rome with Zahara, and Shiloh.
Jolie looked goddess-like in a custom Versace gown and jewelry by Vhernier. She held hands with daughter Zahara, who wore a vintage dress from Catwalk Designer Vintage in L.A., while Shiloh opted for a black Versace A-line dress paired with yellow and black sneakers.
The star has been busy making the rounds to promote the latest Marvel movie, in which she plays Thena — a warrior with extreme strength, speed and stamina.
The highly anticipated Eternals film is based on a fictional race of heroes from beyond the stars, and helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ma Dong-seok, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh round out the star-studded cast.