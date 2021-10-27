Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Rewears Her Mom's Dior Dress on the Eternals Red Carpet

The actress originally wore the Dior look to a Maleficent: Mistress of Evil press conference in 2019

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt found a dress for the UK premiere of Eternals in none other than mom Angelina Jolie's designer-filled closet.

The 15-year-old walked the red carpet in a printed black-and-white Dior dress from the house's Fall/Winter 2019-2020 collection — two years after her actress mom, 46, wore the same look to a global press conference for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in Los Angeles.

Shiloh paired the dress with black ballet flats and silver hoop earrings. She was joined by four of her siblings, Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, whom Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, on the red carpet. (The actors are also parents to 17-year-old son Pax.)

Angelina Jolie Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jolie donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture look featuring a white collared shirt, a voluminous black shirt and a black blazer.

Maddox and Knox also opted for dark tones, while Zahara chose a bold yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress and Vivienne wore the same cream-colored midi dress that she wore to the film's L.A. premiere.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Last week, Shiloh and Zahara both borrowed from their mom's closet for the film's L.A. premiere, with Shiloh wearing a tan Gabriela Hearst dress Jolie recently wore to a trip to France this summer and Zahara in the shimmering silver and champagne-colored Elie Saab Couture gown Jolie wore to the Academy Awards in 2014.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie told ET on the red carpet last week.

Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Over the weekend, the Oscar winner attended the Eternals premiere in Rome with Zahara, and Shiloh.

Jolie looked goddess-like in a custom Versace gown and jewelry by Vhernier. She held hands with daughter Zahara, who wore a vintage dress from Catwalk Designer Vintage in L.A., while Shiloh opted for a black Versace A-line dress paired with yellow and black sneakers.

(L-R) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The star has been busy making the rounds to promote the latest Marvel movie, in which she plays Thena — a warrior with extreme strength, speed and stamina.