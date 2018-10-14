Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable in Costume for New Movie Come Away — See Her Blonde Look

Angelina Jolie just wrapped a movie — and fans are already getting another sneak peek at her new look.

On Saturday, David Oyelowo posted a group selfie on Instagram of the team behind Come Away. In the picture, the mom of six, 43, stands out in a long-sleeve, floor-length black dress as her long, loosely pinned blonde wig billows from the sides.

Oyelowo, 42, captioned the photo, “Our film COME AWAY is now in the can! Can’t wait to share this magical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan with you all.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie, ‘Focused on Healing Her Family,’ Splits with Lawyer in Brad Pitt Divorce

In the comments section, a fan asked, “What have you learned from working with Angelina?????”

Oyelowo replied, “Excellence never sleeps.”

Jolie was last spotted sporting her make-under in September on the set of the movie. She wore a long green skirt, a frilly white shirt, brown flats and those wispy blonde tresses.

Come Away — a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan — follows siblings Peter and Alice before the adventures that made them famous, according to Deadline. Jolie and Oyelowo play their parents.

Jolie will also star in Maleficent 2 alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer after the first movie in 2014 made more than $750 million worldwide.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Takes a Cue from Meghan Markle in Fascinator, Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Royal Event

Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie in 2014 Karwai Tang/Getty

“I wasn’t as young now so Angelina and I got to relate on a different level now that I’m older,” Fanning, 20, told PEOPLE about working again with Jolie in September.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Surpasses Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston as Highest Paid Actress in Hollywood

“We actually got very close on the second one. Very close. She’s amazing!” Fanning continued. “She does a lot and is very inspiring to work with. To see how she handles the business, and also she’s the producer, so to see that side of things, to see her with her producer hat on, I learned a lot.”