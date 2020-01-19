Shoppers Say They Want to Wear This Cuddly Fleece Pajama Set All Day — and It Comes in 36 Cute Prints

Image zoom

If you love getting cozy, Amazon shoppers think you’re going to fall in love with these best-selling fleece pajamas.

The super popular Angelina Fleece Pajama Set is a hot commodity on the site — it’s the number two best-selling women’s pajama set right now, with over 1,400 four- to five-star reviews. The pajamas come in 36 cute prints (we’re not kidding) that include everything you could think of: breakfast food, avocados, bunnies, tacos, cupcakes, polka dots, mermaids, leopard spots, and more. The pajama top includes a button-down closure with satin trimming, and the pants have a comfy drawstring waistband and pockets. Shoppers rave that the set is so soft, you’ll “feel like a princess indulged in only the very best.”

The pajamas come in sizes small to 4XL, but note that there is limited stock available in select sizes and prints — so you’ll want to add your favorite to your cart ASAP. Plus, a handful of prints are on sale, so you can grab the pajamas for as low as $19 right now.

“These pajamas give new meaning to the words soft and warm. Once you have worn these PJs, you are simply not satisfied with simple flannel pajamas again. These are so soft and warm and blessedly comfortably,” one customer wrote. “I put them on and literally had to force myself to take them off…I wanted to wear them all day too.”

Another reviewer said she found them so comfortable, she “didn’t take them off for the next two days” after putting them on. “These are quite probably the softest, most cuddly thing I have ever worn in my entire life…I may never leave the house again.”

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to bundle up in the Angelina Fleece Pajama Set while sipping on hot chocolate for the rest of winter.