01 of 12 I Have Arrived Kudzai King "My car is scheduled to pick me up at 5 p.m. every day from Harlem and I try to leave about 15 minutes early just so that I can get there and breathe for a second before I start to sit in front of the light bulbs and the mirrors in my dressing room. I usually put on music. Right now, it's been consistently Renaissance by Beyoncé, but I mix in a little Linda Eder — from her album It's Time — plus 'Never Knew Love Like This Before' by Stephanie Mills (which I did on Pose) and some Broadway show tunes to get the vibe going. I used to perform Linda's songs at a drag bar back in the day, so it's a little bit of all of these parts of myself that get me in my Sasha Fierce space."

02 of 12 Getting Into Character Kudzai King "It takes me about an hour to paint my face. The process is meditative. It gets me in the right head space because leading up to it, my body's tired. I'm like, 'How am I going to do another show today?' But as soon as I sit down in that chair and start to paint, I start to get in the right mindset to be able to give my all on the stage."

03 of 12 Wigging Out Kudzai King "We went back and forth about my hair. They were excited about me wearing my hair like I did in the promo pictures, with braids — which I was too, I was very excited about that too. But I ultimately wanted to choose a wig, something that gave me more to play with as far as a character is concerned. Having corn rows or my hair braided back would have been too restrictive. I wanted something that softened the delivery of some of Roxie's outrageous behavior. It gives her a vulnerability."

04 of 12 All That Applause Kudzai King "I'm very present in my gratitude. Lately I've been thinking a lot about opening night. It was mind-blowing. I saw so people from my life — from my parents to friends like Kendrick Sampson from Insecure, Bevy Smith — all in one place It was my first performance on Broadway and everyone knows, you only gets better as you goes on. So I was so appreciative of the people who showed up for the first performance because those are people who, I know they just love me. And since then, I've really surprised myself each night as things get tighter and my voice gets stronger. Broadway's been such a unique experience and I'm glad I challenged myself with it."

05 of 12 When You're Good to Makeup Kudzai King "Before I started Chicago, I got together with one of my makeup artists — Mark Quirimit — and he went through a whole tutorial with me of how he paints my face. And then I just took those tools and bumped it up a little bit with more highlighting and contouring for stage lighting. It's definitely more makeup than I would normally wear in a face-to-face, on camera situation. But I learned during my drag days that the objective is to paint so that the people in the back row can catch how beautiful and stunning you are. So I'm definitely painted for the gods during these shows."

06 of 12 Dressed To Kill Kudzai King "There were a couple different versions of Roxie's black dress I got to choose from too. This is the interior liner and my fabulous dresser who helps me get ready each night. Over it, we layer a long-sleeve black lace dress with flared sleeves — it's fabulous."

07 of 12 Having Fun, Honey Kudzai King "Everyone at Chicago was very eager for me to bring my own twist to Roxie. When I first got the role, I called up my acting coach Brad Calcaterra and we just started playing. He helps me to get out of my own way and be silly and do things that I think may not sound good or look good or whatnot. And just getting it all out there helps me fine-tune my approach and get to a place where I feel zeroed in. I really appreciate that I had a lot of choice in exactly how I wanted Roxie to be, and that I was able to carry that over into how I wanted her to to look and exist too. I love her so much."

08 of 12 I Simply Cannot Do It Alone Kudzai King "I'm usually alone as I get ready, my door's closed. But I love the company at Chicago — I feel like I have a large group of new friends. So we hang out in the hallways, especially in between scenes and things like that. It's so nice to be able to feel the love and to laugh, even during a busy time. It's a really nice camaraderie."

09 of 12 Me and My Family Kudzai King "But I've also started to leave my dressing room open so people like ensemble member Sharon Moore, who's been part of the Chicago company for so long. She is so amazing on stage and she comes into my dressing room sometimes and just gives me these pep talks, like, 'Just remember who you are! You are the star in this bitch!' She's almost like an older sister, you know what I mean? I'm so grateful to her and to everyone at Chicago. They've embraced me with open arms."

10 of 12 Class Kudzai King "I just love that Chicago. When you think of musical theater, that's one of the classics. And so for me, a Black trans woman, to be leading such a classic story, it was very important. I saw the layers and the similarities to Roxie that I do in many women that are sometimes trans, myself included. So I was eager to show those different layers and colors. And I'm so proud of the work I'm doing — I can't wait for everyone to come and see it. I understand that this is only going to last for a total of eight weeks [thru Nov. 6]. So as tired as I am sometimes and want to just go home and go to sleep, I soak up the moment just as much as the fans are soaking it up, and I try to sign every Playbill that wants to be signed."

11 of 12 All I Care About Is Love Kudzai King "Lately, I've been taking the moment to let it soak in. It's been a lot of work, but it's paid off. I mean, every night seeing the audience, seeing the fans who are waiting outside for autographs and for photos — I'm always slightly shocked, just that so many people are so enthusiastic about this moment. And it's such a mixed crowd of people, many outside of the LGBTQ+ community and all of who come to me with the biggest smile on their faces. To be greeted by that much love, it's very meaningful to see how much this means to my community. And there's still, obviously, a lot of work that needs to be done, but it does signal that we're moving forward. "