Angela Bassett's Measurements 'Haven't Changed in Over 25 Years' Says Longtime Costume Designer

Few things have changed since Angela Bassett and costume designer Ruth E. Carter first collaborated more than 25 years ago.

Carter, who is responsible for some of Bassett's most iconic on-screen looks from the Black Panther films to What's Love Got to Do With It?, presented Bassett with the spotlight award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Monday.

She saluted the Oscar-winning star, 64, for the dynamic roles she has portrayed throughout her career "including queens, icons and leaders, totaling nearly 200 costumes and counting," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

For many of those looks, Carter was by her side helping her embody the character's style, and pointed out that her role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It? featured 60 costume changes alone.

Carter also revealed that not much has changed since she and Bassett first worked together in 1992, when Carter served as the costume designer for Spike Lee's Malcolm X film. Bassett played the late activist's wife Betty Shabazz.

"I can think of two numbers that haven't changed in over 25 years: My mom's phone number and Angela Bassett's measurements."

Bassett, who donned a black Moschino suit for the event, said Carter's work on Black Panther and its Wakanda Forever sequel was the reason she was honored with the recognition that night.

"I give Ruth Carter all the credit," Bassett said during a chat with On the Red Carpet. "And I take a little bit."

She said that even with the simplest piece of clothing, Carter's expertise brings out the "potential" and "possibility."

"As she sees her sketches come to life, I attempt to bring them to life," said Bassett as she noted her and Carter's partnership.

The two have worked together on a total of five films, including How Stella Got Her Groove Back. They opened up about their previous projects and subsequent bond during an interview with Variety published in January.

"We are sisters in the name of love. As artists, we're trying to tell our stories about one of our leaders, so here we are," said Bassett.

Carter added in part, "You don't work with someone like Angela Bassett and not learn from her. She is a consummate actress. You see that in action when she's preparing. She's not shy about where she prepares. She sits on the side of the set preparing. Every time I have come together with Angela Bassett, I have learned something about her and about how she works and how she delivers."

She added that their work goes beyond clothing. "We're not collaborating on, 'What color do you think this dress should be?' "

"We stood the test of time," Bassett later added. "We were born to do this, gifted to do this. We've trained to do this. We respect doing this. We bring all of that professionalism and excellence to work every day, and we share it with everyone around us… and I'm speaking about Ruth. We remain relevant and excited and in wonder about what we do. We have an Oscar. We are executive producers and some look to us for inspiration, and we're still trying to grow and challenge ourselves."

Concluded Carter: "I love when I hear Ryan Coogler say, "I grew up watching Angela Bassett's films, and I grew up watching Ruth Carter's films." I love when I hear a young man acknowledge the women and the growth and everything that we'd done."