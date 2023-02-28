Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'

Angela Bassett feels the power of a red-carpet moment.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the CDGA Awards on Monday night, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star explained when she feels her most beautiful.

"Definitely on the carpets or as I'm getting ready and about to head out the door," said Bassett, 64. "You and your team just have put together a lot of effort, a lot of thought, into where you're going and what the event is."

"And that's what you want: to feel your most best, because all eyes are on you" she added. "So definitely the carpet is a place where I feel most beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angela Bassett. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

For the evening, Bassett's feminine pantsuit — complete with a black-and-red cape worn low like a train — appeared tailored to fit her figure, with the blazer's low V showing her bare skin. She donned a black beret and chunky black heels to complete her look.

As for pulling her ensembles together, Bassett compared it to something musical.

"I enjoy the process of finding ... It's almost like music, when you have the tuning fork and you're trying to find the right note," she shared.

"So for tonight, it's a designer's guild. This felt right," Bassett said of her all-black, tuxedo-inspired ensemble for the event held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

"It may not be. I love it. I feel great in it, but it may not have worked for last night or last week or something else," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes

The actress pulled off another striking look the night before for the SAG Awards, with a polar opposite feel — and color.

Bassett stepped out on Sunday in a vibrant yellow gown designed by Giambattista Valli Couture and styled by Jennifer Austin.

The avant-garde piece turned heads with its figure-hugging ruched bodice and organza ruffles that adorned the strapless neckline and voluminous skirt.

Bassett also brought the bling with gold-and-diamond drop earrings and rings by De Beers, as well as a Judith Leiber seashell-shaped clutch embellished with gemstones.

The New York City native kept her makeup natural while donning fabulous curls, similar to Monday's hairstyle.

Angela Bassett. Amy Sussman/WireImage

RELATED GALLERY: 2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Acting Nominees

For her biggest night so far of 2023's award season, Bassett shined from head-to-toe at the Golden Globes, where she took home best supporting actress for Black Panther's second installment.

The veteran film star appeared on the red carpet in a silver halter-neck gown by Pamella Roland, which stylist Austin paired with Sarah Flint shoes and dazzling Chopard jewelry.

While the star's ensemble took on a futuristic feel, her hair and blushed cheeks exuded Old Hollywood style.

Bassett's trophy for reprising her role as Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda, made history as Marvel Studios' first acting nod and win at the award show.

She is also widely considered the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress at the 95th Academy Awards next month, almost 30 years after her Best Actress nomination for 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It.