All About Angela Bassett's 2021 Oscars Makeup Prep and 'Beautifully Bold' Look

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Presenter Angela Bassett and longtime makeup artist D’Andre Michael share exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of their beauty prep before the star hit the red carpet

Talk about a glam entrance!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, makeup artist D'Andre Michael partnered with Lancôme to create her beauty look, which was punctuated with stunning blue eye shadow. Learn all about how her breathtaking makeup moment came together straight from the actress and her pro of over 20 years.

Angela Bassett Oscars beauty; Courtesy D’Andre Michael Credit: Courtesy D’Andre Michael

Says Bassett of the her and Michael's longtime collaboration, "In many ways, he knows my face just as well as me, if not better. He never ceases to amaze me with what he's able to do."

For Sunday's look, Michael told PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue that stylist Austin "loves making Miss Angela look regal," so he wanted an equally royal look to celebrate the end of awards season and compliment her "fabulous" gown.

"At the Oscars, it's the best dresses, the best jewelry, the best everything," he says.

At first, Michael was considering matching her eye makeup to her red dress. "But I was like, 'I'm going to do what people normally don't do.'"

Enter: blue. When looking through his options, Michael stopped on Lancôme's bold Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette in Bleu Hypnôtique and thought, "It's perfect."

Angela Bassett Oscars beauty; Courtesy D’Andre Michael Credit: Courtesy D’Andre Michael

For more on Bassett, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Though the duo have worked together for more than two decades (fun fact: he gave Bassett her first smoky eye!), they'd never used the color before — but Bassett didn't need convincing. "She trusts me," he says.

To make sure the vibrant colors would hold up throughout her big night, the pro swatched the shades on himself and wore them around the house for hours.

"I take pride in what I do, so I needed to make sure it held up to my standards," he says. "But when a product inspires me, and it works, it makes me want to put my best foot forward."

Next, he created his gorgeous sketch (above). The lip took the longest — two hours — to concept, and he ultimately chose an ombré lip knowing his longtime client would keep it pristine.

Angela Bassett Oscars beauty; Courtesy D’Andre Michael Credit: Courtesy D’Andre Michael

On the afternoon of the event, Michael prepped Bassett's skin with Lancôme Advanced Genifique Serum, followed by Lancôme La Base Pro Makeup and Face Primer. "I've never really been a primer person, but I love this one," he says. "It has a really silky feel."

Angela Bassett Oscars beauty; Courtesy D’Andre Michael Credit: Courtesy D’Andre Michael

On her eyes, from the palette he applied #4 shimmer cobalt blue on her entire lid and just below her lower lashes. Next he blended #5 matte nave along her lash line to the outer corners of her eyes. Then he blended #1 shimmer white and #3 gold together, and applied that at the inner corners of her eyes "to soften the look." He completed her striking eye by smudging Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl in Black Ebony along her lash line, and topping everything off with Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara in 01.

For her "dimensional" lip, Michael applied Lancôme Le Crayon lip liner in Plum along her lip line. For her ombré effect, he blended three lip shades: Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink in 288 French Opera for the base, 274 French Tea in the center of her lips and 311 Rose Cherie as a highlight. (This brand new lip range from the brand will be available in May.) A touch of gloss — Lancôme Juicy Tubes in 09 Hallucination — completed the look.

Angela Bassett attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 Credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Meanwhile, hairstylist Randy Stodghill used Phyto hair care and GHD tools to evoke a "classic" vibe.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

"I love the fact that we'd never done a blue eye before," says Michael, who adds that "when she's made up and she feels good it's, she wears [a look] with confidence, it doesn't wear her."