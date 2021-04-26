The actress, on hand to present at the night's ceremony, made a major statement in her crimson gown

Angela Bassett Brings the Drama to the 2021 Oscars with Puff-Sleeve Gown

Angela Bassett attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021

Angela Bassett attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021

Angela Bassett made a grand entrance at the 93rd Academy Awards in a majorly statement-making gown.

The actress, who is on-hand to present during the night, arrived in a custom red Alberta Ferretti off-the-shoulder gown with full, draped organza shoulders, a high slit and long train, paired with Christian Louboutin heels, Judith Leiber clutch and accessorized with a Chopard bracket and ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bassett has wowed in a voluminous creation before, as her stylist Jennifer Austin reminded fans earlier in the day, sharing a throwback of her bright pink gown from the 2019 Oscars.

She has been keeping it playful this awards season, wearing a feathery purple one-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana gown to the 2021 Golden Globes.

Angela Bassett attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

She sparkled in a glittery sequin Alberta Ferretti suit, Sarah Flint shoes, plus David Yurman and Graziela Gems jewelry for the Critics Choice Awards.

Then she went super sexy in a plunging black curve-hugging Graham Cruz gown with gold hardware at the NAACP Image Awards.

The actress is on-hand to present during the show, which is celebrating the most diverse class of nominees that the Academy has ever hosted.