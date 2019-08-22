Angela Bassett Reveals She's Gotten a 'Little Bit' of Botox: 'I Still Need to Express Myself'

Angela Bassett isn’t ashamed to admit that she’s had a little bit of cosmetic work done.

The actress, 61, opened up about her anti-aging beauty regimen, which includes line-smoothing Botox, for her NewBeauty cover story.

“Botox is no surprise! I’m a big supporter of being natural, but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much—I still need to express myself,” Bassett told the outlet.

Besides Botox, Bassett said she has also tried Ultherapy, a non-invasive skin-tightening and lifting procedure that focuses on fine lines on regions like the brows, neck, under the chin and décolletage.

Image zoom NewBeauty

The star began taking care of her skin at a young age, thanks to some encouragement from her mom. “Even though my mother was a woman of little means, she would take me to a dermatologist every six weeks when I was a teenager. And after college when I was a young actress living in New York, I would go to an aesthetician when I could afford to,” Bassett previously told PEOPLE.

Image zoom NewBeauty

In addition to finding the right products that work best on her skin (Bassett loves Dr. Barbara Sturm’s line), she also said that prioritizing sleep is key.

“As you get older, the things you could get away with not doing in your 20s or 30s can begin to catch up, so you have to be a bit selfish in terms of giving to yourself so that you have more to offer,” the actress told PEOPLE.

She added: “I try to get away with seven hours [of sleep], but if it’s six hours, I feel it immediately. There’s less bounce-back! You have to take care of yourself.”