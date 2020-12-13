This Long Cardigan Is So Comfortable, Amazon Shoppers Say It’s Like Wearing a Bathrobe
If you’re anything like us, you’ve been wearing cozy sweaters on repeat since the start of fall. But after a few months of donning your favorite pieces nonstop, you may be ready for a refresh. In that case, we’d like to introduce you to the Angashion long open-front cardigan.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stylish topper a five-star rating, with one customer saying it’s so warm and comfortable that it feels just like a bathrobe. Made from a super soft material, the sweater features an open front and loose-fitting, slouchy silhouette. It also has two spacious front pockets that are big enough to hold essentials like your phone, keys, and wallet.
There are 27 different styles to choose from, including cute animal prints, classic plaids, and cool camos. Did we mention that the cardigan comes in a variety of holiday-themed patterns as well? The reindeer, Santa hat, and Christmas tree prints are great options to wear to a virtual holiday party or over your pajamas as you open gifts on Christmas morning.
“This cardigan is nothing short of amazing,” raved one shopper. “The length is perfect! Great to wear with leggings or jeans, and so easy to dress up or down. The sleeves have great length to them and it is roomy enough to layer over a longer sleeve top, too! Would definitely recommend to anyone!”
“Literally my favorite sweater EVER,” wrote another reviewer. “Definitely want to try more colors. I got SO many compliments on my Instagram story that I’m just about twinning with everyone now… Great material, came quickly, and [I’m] just so in love. It's my new go-to!”
While most customers said the oversized cardigan fits true to size, a few suggested sizing down if you prefer a more fitted silhouette. Prices start at $24, so you can stock up on multiple options to wear throughout the winter without breaking the bank.
