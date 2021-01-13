Even Instagram Influencers Are Wearing This $40 Coat from Amazon That Feels Like a Blanket

Made from 65 percent cotton, the knee-length jacket has an open front, lapel collar, satiny lining, and two large pockets. It comes in 10 colors, including caramel, black, and army green, and is available in sizes S to 3XL. Shoppers say the jacket is so cozy, it feels like wearing a blanket — but it's also "sophisticated" enough to make you look like a "high fashion model." Customers also note the jacket is warm enough to get you through an "NYC winter," but also won't feel overbearing on a "chilly day in LA."