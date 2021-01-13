Even Instagram Influencers Are Wearing This $40 Coat from Amazon That Feels Like a Blanket
On the hunt for a jacket that's equal parts stylish and warm? This $40 teddy coat might finally end your search.
If the Angashion Faux Fur Jacket with Pockets looks familiar, that's because it's been making the rounds on Instagram. Models and influencers like Lindsay Solmer, Diandra Barnwell, and Rachel Renea have shared photos of themselves wearing it recently, proving it just might be the coat of the season. Additionally, it's wildly popular on Amazon — so popular, in fact, that over 2,600 customers have left it a five-star rating. It's a top best-seller in three categories, including women's faux fur jackets and coats.
Buy It! Angashion Faux Fur Jacket with Pockets, $38.24 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Made from 65 percent cotton, the knee-length jacket has an open front, lapel collar, satiny lining, and two large pockets. It comes in 10 colors, including caramel, black, and army green, and is available in sizes S to 3XL. Shoppers say the jacket is so cozy, it feels like wearing a blanket — but it's also "sophisticated" enough to make you look like a "high fashion model." Customers also note the jacket is warm enough to get you through an "NYC winter," but also won't feel overbearing on a "chilly day in LA."
"I ordered this on a whim… I was afraid that it wouldn't fit or would look like a bathrobe, boy was I wrong," one shopper wrote. "I put in on as soon as it arrived and was HIGHLY SURPRISED! I love it. I've gotten so many compliments. I'm 6 feet, 158 poundss, size 6 and I ordered the large which fits nice and fluffy. The sleeves actually fit my arms down to my wrists and the jacket hits right at my knee. Buy it!"
The best part? The coat can be dressed up or down — whether you're wearing it with a sweatsuit or a spaghetti strap dress.
As the Angashion Faux Fur Jacket gets more popular, it may sell out, so snag one in your favorite color before it disappears.
