Amazon Shoppers Say This $27 Colorblock Sweater Is ‘So High-End Looking’

Winter may have officially begun only a few weeks ago, but if you’ve already exhausted your current rotation of cute and cozy sweaters, you’re in luck. This Angashion Colorblock Sweater on Amazon will give your cold-weather wardrobe a major refresh without breaking the bank.

Made from a super soft polyester material, the knit sweater features drop shoulders and a slouchy oversized fit. But the one feature that sets it apart from all the other sweaters in your closet is it’s cool patchwork design that’ll look good with everything from skirts to jeans to leggings.

For these reasons and more, the colorblock sweater has racked up tons of rave reviews on Amazon. “Don’t hesitate to buy this sweater! Seriously, such an amazing Prime find,” wrote one shopper. “The style and colors look just like the picture, and the sweater is so soft! I feel so trendy when I’m wearing it, and so many people ask where I got it.”

Buy It! Angashion Colorblock Knit Sweater, $26.99; amazon.com

“My new favorite sweater, hands down,” said another. “I haven’t had the best luck with fit when buying clothes off Amazon, but this restored my hope in online shopping! I feel like a million bucks in it, and want it in every color now! I think there’s a color combo for every skin tone, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Not only is the crewneck sweater incredibly warm, comfortable, and stylish, but some owners even say it looks much more expensive than it actually is. One Amazon shopper described it as “so well-made and so high-end looking,” but the sweater will only set you back $27. And with eight colors to choose from, the affordable price really comes in handy by allowing you to buy multiple colorways at once without feeling guilty.

