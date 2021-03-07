Over 1,100 Amazon Shoppers Are Confident This $22 Blouse Will Become Your Go-To Spring Top

The countdown to spring is on, and that means it's time to update your wardrobe for the warm weather months ahead. If virtual meetings still make up the bulk of your days, you'll want to invest in tops that will stand out on screen. And according to over 1,100 Amazon shoppers, this leopard print cap-sleeve blouse will do the trick.
Just last week, Amazon released its list of the biggest fashion trends for spring 2021, and this top falls into three of the six categories — frilly details, bold prints, and voluminous silhouettes. It comes in 18 patterns and three solid colors, each with a ruffled collar, flowy cap sleeves, a keyhole button closure on the back, and a babydoll shape. It's made from a blend of cotton and polyester and is available in sizes small through XXL.
While working from home, you can wear this top with a pair of leggings or denim shorts for a comfortable, laid back vibe. And when the time comes to venture out, you can easily dress it up with jeans or a skirt, heeled sandals, and statement jewelry.
"As soon as I felt the fabric, I knew I was going to keep this top," one reviewer wrote. "Very nice quality, I didn't even need to iron. [I] pulled it on with a black jean skirt and wore it to work. Thanks for a nice addition to my summer closet."
A second shopper shared: "I got my usual size, and it has a great flowy look without feeling oversized. Falls right below my hips, so it looks great with skinny jeans. If you have a short torso, you may be able to get away with it over leggings. The quality is excellent, and [it] looks expensive."
Whether you're a leopard print enthusiast or prefer solid shades, we're confident this blouse is about to become your new go-to Zoom shirt. Shop the spring-ready top for $22 on Amazon below.
