Over 1,100 Amazon Shoppers Are Confident This $22 Blouse Will Become Your Go-To Spring Top

Just last week, Amazon released its list of the biggest fashion trends for spring 2021, and this top falls into three of the six categories — frilly details, bold prints, and voluminous silhouettes. It comes in 18 patterns and three solid colors, each with a ruffled collar, flowy cap sleeves, a keyhole button closure on the back, and a babydoll shape. It's made from a blend of cotton and polyester and is available in sizes small through XXL.