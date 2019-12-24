Andy Spade Pays Tribute to Kate Spade on What Would Have Been Her 57th Birthday

More than one year after Kate Spade’s passing, the designer’s husband Andy Spade is focusing on family this holiday season.

After keeping a low profile since his wife’s tragic death by suicide in June 2018, Andy, 56, shared a heartfelt message and a throwback photo of their daughter Frances Beatrix (now 14 years old) on Christmas Eve — what would have been Kate’s 57th birthday.

“I will never forget the love Kate had for our beautiful, bright and charming Frances Bea. On the date of Katherine Noel Brosnahan Spade’s birthdate I hope that we can all be kind to one another and look for signs of private problems,” he wrote alongside the Instagram post.

Andy also urged those struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide to seek help, saying, “Some of us are too embarrassed or prideful to admit we have flaws. Please don’t hide from them. There is no shame in having flaws. I have many. As do some of my best friends, mentors and idols. We should take pride in admitting our humanity. Perfection isn’t the goal — honesty is.”

“Please seek help if you are feeling helpless or lost. Ask friends and relatives if they are okay. This is truly important. Sometimes they won’t tell you how they are feeling but nudge them to find out,” he added. “Happy holidays and best wishes to all. By the way, this is a picture of our daughter. The most special person on this planet I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. She will not like that I posted this but she may understand when she’s older. But probably not. Love to all. Andy.”

Before this, Andy’s most recent social media post came just one day after the one-year anniversary of Kate’s death at the age of 55. To honor his wife’s memory, he planted a tree outside of the family home with their daughter, Bea, 14, and shared an Instagram tribute to his late wife and business partner.

“Dear Katy, this tree is for you,” he began, captioning a photo of a Christmas tree. “Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year.”

Andy continued by thanking Kate for “all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years.”

“For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure,” he wrote. “For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.”

He added: “There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.”

Kate was found dead by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. Andy revealed on the day of her death that she was in treatment for depression and anxiety.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” he said in a statement.

The couple had been married for 24 years and shared one daughter Frances Beatrix. The duo co-founded Kate Spade New York in 1993, sold the company in 2006, and launched Frances Valentine, along with Kate’s close friend Elyce Arons, in 2016.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.