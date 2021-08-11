"She's filming And Just Like That..." Andy Cohen explained why he and his longtime Met Gala date Sarah Jessica Parker aren't attending this year's event

Andy Cohen Is Skipping the Met Gala After Attending with Sarah Jessica Parker: 'My Date Is Filming'

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

Andy Cohen is going to miss fashion's biggest night of the year.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 53, revealed on Tuesday that he's skipping this year's Met Gala, suggesting that his longtime date to the event, pal Sarah Jessica Parker, will also be absent from the gala.

Cohen has attended the Costume Institute Gala with Parker, 56, several times, walking the red carpet with her in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2011. Although last year's Met Gala was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo still enjoyed each other's company from a safe distance.

Cohen posted a selfie on the first Monday in May 2020 (when the gala would have been held), as he stood at the bottom of Parker's stoop and she sat at the top. "We're ready!" he captioned the photo, along with the hashtag "#MetGala." Parker also posted the photo with some detail shots of her 2013 Met Gala "Punk: Chaos to Couture" look. "Now And Then. X, SJ," she wrote in the caption.

The event will preface a two-part exhibit celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," will debut September 18, 2021 and run until September 5, 2022. The exhibit will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release stated.

Part two, titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," opens May 5, 2022, and the exhibit "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." Part two also runs until September 5, 2022.

The Met announced earlier this month that the event will enforce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement. "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a rep for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The news came after N.Y.C. became the first city to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for many indoor activities, going into effect later this month.

"It's time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously released new guidelines, advising all people in high-risk areas, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks in all indoor public settings.