Andy Cohen Agrees to Shave His Beard on Live TV — But Decides to Keep His Mustache!

Andy Cohen ended his week-long stint as a Today cohost alongside Hoda Kotb with a daring decision — to shave his beard on live television!

Throughout the week, Today viewers voted to decide whether Cohen, 51, should shave his beard or not. By Friday morning, the decision had been made, and the Watch What Happens Live! host agreed to go with the popular choice, and shave his scruff.

Cohen turned to his local New York City barber to get the job done. “I love supporting local businesses in New York City. It’s the backbone of New York City. This is Alex from The King of Cuts in the West Village!” the host said as he introduced his barber to the show.

Image zoom

Image zoom NBC

Then Cohen jumped into the barber’s chair, and Alex got to work. “Come on Alex, give me that razor! It feels so good, especially when Alex does it,” he said.

Once Alex was halfway done with the shave, Cohen decided he wasn’t quite ready to remove all of his facial hair just yet. “What I would like to do with your [Kotb] permission, I would like to keep a mustache for the rest of the show,” he said. “Because I think it will be hilarious.”

“Ok! We’re going to keep a mustache for the rest of the show,” Kotb said in agreement.

Hey @hodakotb thanks for a great week, and for letting me host the show with a stache! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X46vMv4IkQ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 20, 2019

Once they wrapped filming, Cohen and Kotb snapped a photo together showing off his final look.

“Hey @hodakotb thanks for a great week, and for letting me host the show with a stache! 😂😂😂,” Cohen wrote.

It’s unclear for how long Cohen intends to keep his new ‘stache for.