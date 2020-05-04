The longtime friends have attended the star-studded fashion event together multiple times in the past

Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t getting ready for the Met Gala today, but she is hanging out with her longtime friend and frequent red carpet date, Andy Cohen!

On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a social distancing selfie with the actress sitting on the steps of her New York City apartment with the hashtag #MetGala, joining a long list of celebrities who are remembering the prestigious event (originally scheduled for May 4, but postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus) on social media.

“We’re ready!” Cohen, 51, wrote alongside the photo, in which both he and Parker — who have attended fashion’s biggest night together multiple times in the past — are wearing protective cloth masks.

“Friendships goals,” one fan wrote in the comment section. Another added, “You two❤️”

The Sex and the City star, 55, posted the same snap on her own Instagram feed, along with three others detail shots of her ingenious interpretation of the 2013 theme “Punk: Chaos to Couture”: a Giles Deacon printed gown teamed with thigh high boots and a massive mohawk headdress by Philip Treacy.

Parker later revealed that the elaborate black and gold accessory was so tall, she had to sit on the floor of her car to make it to the red carpet in one piece. The unforgettable look is just one of her many show-stopping fashion moments on the iconic Met Gala steps.

Being that she's a veteran — Parker has attended 10 times in total — the actress threw fans for a loop last year when neither she nor her BFF walked the red carpet. Just a few days before the highly-anticipated gala, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that both had other plans.

“She’s on a plane somewhere, and I have to work,” the TV personality revealed at the time. “We are not going.”

And when told by interviewer Keltie Knight that the event wouldn’t be the same without him, Cohen joked to ET, “Well, guess what? Tell Anna [Wintour]!”

Two days later on Met Gala Monday, Parker posted a photo of a solo booth at YC pizzeria Don Fillippo that featured a casual hoodie and a delicious-looking slice instead of the usual behind-the-scenes getting ready pics. 2019 would have been the stylish star's 11th year attending.