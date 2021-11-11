Andy Cohen Praises Sarah Jessica Parker for Slamming Criticism of Her Gray Hair: 'She's Right'

In a recent interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker fired back at critics who were stirred into a frenzy over her gray hair

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen are seen at Anton's on July 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Andy Cohen is standing up for his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker.

During his Thursday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Cohen, 53, discussed Parker, 56, slamming criticism of her gray hair, which was sparked after the actress and Watch What Happens Live host were spotted out at lunch in New York City.

Speaking with Barrymore, Cohen — who noted that he himself has "white hair" — shared: "She's sitting next to me... and all the articles [are] 'Sarah Jessica Parker, she's going gray, she looks old.' It was insanity. People just missed the mark totally."

Cohen asserted, "It was misogynistic, and she was so right."

The radio star went on to share that this message will also be explored in the Sex and the City reboot, ... And Just Like That.

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"I think this new Sex and the City iteration is going to be quite revolutionary because from what I understand, it's going to show the women living vibrantly in their 50s and at this stage in their lives. She's not going to be running around in a tutu and high heels, they are going to be living in their 50s as beautiful women. I think it's going to be a wonderful message.

In her cover story for Vogue's December issue, Parker recalled stirring the internet into a frenzy when she was photographed dining with Cohen.

"There's so much misogynist chatter... I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him?" Parker said to Vogue.

The six-time Golden Globe winner also pointed out that "especially on social media," people can be judgmental.

"'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she said of the noise. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"