Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell Honor André Leon Talley at 'Moving' Celebration of Life

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: A view of tribute photograph on display at the André Leon Talley Celebration of Life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for the Estate of André Leon Talley)

André Leon Talley's celebration of life was a star-studded event commemorating the longtime Vogue editor's legacy, taking place at his house of worship The Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York on Friday.

Talley died at the age of 73 after battling chronic illness on Jan. 18.

Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell were two of the speakers at the church, joined by Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Paula Wallace and others who all helped tell the story of Talley's life from being raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina, to earning his master's degree at Brown University, to being one of the leaders of Vogue, and becoming one of fashion's most iconic figures.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Naomi Campbell speaks onstage at the André Leon Talley Celebration of Life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for the Estate of André Leon Talley) Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Celebrated fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, actress Julianne Moore and designer Zac Posen were some of the other famous guests to attend.

Blasberg posted from the celebration of life to his Instagram, calling the ceremony "incredibly moving, spirited, ornate, over the top" and adding, "We cried and we sang and we cried some more."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Anna Wintour speaks nstage at the André Leon Talley Celebration of Life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for the Estate of André Leon Talley) Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

"When I couldn't sleep last night, I dug up some old emails to remind myself what a singular, spectacular presence he was in the lives of so many," Blasberg continued.

"His emails evoked how much he loved his church, how exacting he was with directions, how supportive he was early in my career, how much he loved Liza Minelli, how he refused to suffer fools, how much he adored Michelle Obama, and how he was a perfect Southern gentleman to the very end."

He ended by remarking "how lucky the fashion world was to have lived amongst this great man."

Talley first joined Vogue in 1983 as the magazine's fashion news director. He quickly rose to creative director and editor-in-chief Wintour's right-hand — a position he held from 1987 to 1995.

He left Vogue in 1995 and moved to Paris, where he returned to W Magazine after working at the publication earlier in his career.

He continued contributing to Vogue as an editor until he rejoined the magazine in 1998 full-time as the editor-at-large, writing the monthly column Style Fax.

Known for his over-the-top personality and fierce dedication to style, he stayed in this role until his final departure from Vogue in 2013.

Over his career, Talley also contributed to Women's Wear Daily, The New York Times, and Interview Magazine. He is also the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André, which was released in 2018.

