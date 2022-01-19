The only child of Alma and William, a printing-press operator and taxi driver, André Leon Talley grew up in Durham, N.C., under the eyes of his grandmother. A victim of sexual abuse starting at age 9, he escaped in fashion, crossing the railroad tracks to buy Vogue and Harper's Bazaar, he told PEOPLE in 2020.

"I would devour them, hanging the pages on the wall — Naomi Sims, Pat Cleveland, the great African-American models. I made my own world," he recalled in that same interview.

"I don't think I ever saw Andre in jeans," his cousin Georgia Purefoy told PEOPLE in 2003. "He was always into looking good."

By 1974, with a master's degree in French literature from Brown University, Talley moved to New York City and landed a job assisting former Vogue editor Diana Vreeland with her work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. "She recognized something in me," Talley told PEOPLE, "and encouraged it."