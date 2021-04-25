Andra Day's Sexy Metallic Oscars Gown Is a Tribute to Billie Holiday: 'She Loved Lingerie'

The Best Actress nominee honored her character in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday on the Oscars red carpet in her knockout gold design

Andra Day has dazzled us this awards season, wearing a Chanel Haute Couture silk gown at the Golden Globes to a Prada pantsuit at the Critics Choice Awards, but the Best Actress nominee, 36, saved her sexiest look for last.

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday star, 36, channeled the legendary singer she portrays in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic at the 93rd annual Academy Awards, walking the red carpet in a sultry custom Vera Wang gold gown. Day accessorized the sexy dress, which features a large cutout and side slit, with Tiffany & Co. jewels, a gold clutch and matching stilettos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Before she walked the red carpet, the star's makeup artist Porsche Cooper told PEOPLE "you've never seen anything like this on the Oscar's red carpet," of her gown.

andra day Credit: Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE at a press junket ahead of the Oscars, the star teased that she was going to honor Holiday by choosing something out of her comfort zone. "I wanted to wear something that I, myself as Andra Day would have never worn before the movie. I wanted something very, very sexy."

Day added that Holiday "loved being sexy" and "loved lingerie," which she said is a testament to the "Strange Fruit" singer's mental state during the time period portrayed in the Hulu film.

"I wanted something that was really just gorgeous and really fit the woman's body," the "Rise Up" singer said of her Oscars gown.

The Golden Globe winner also shared that she got the opportunity to speak with Wang during the fitting process. "She really dove in to what my vision was and what it is that I wanted to express," Day explained. "She was so moved by the movie. She has created some incredible designs, and I am just elated. I am honored truly to be wearing her at the Oscars."

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET on People.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.c

Earlier this year, Day said her character took "hold" of her while filming The United States Vs Billie Holiday. From losing weight and smoking cigarettes, to changing her mannerisms and cutting off her hair, Day's transformation was drastic.

"You know, usually you're like celebrating, you're like, 'Yay, big chop,'" she told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast of cutting her hair. "But I was like, 'Did we just straight [cut] right into the back of my head? Okay.'"

"It was worth it," the singer continued. "I was happy actually. I actually really enjoyed the short hair. So ultimately it was working, and I think there's just no way to do a character like her's justice without going [all in]. I mean, that's a Black woman in [the] '30s, you know, there's no way to do a justice without going that deep."