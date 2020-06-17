The Super Flattering One-Piece with a 10,500-Person Waitlist Is Back

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here’s an introduction we’re excited to make: LBD meet the LBS (translation: little black swimsuit) — your summery, slightly more water-friendly cousin that’s just as much a wardrobe staple as you.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, it’s time for you to meet the LBS, but not just any run-of-the-mill LBS. Today, we’re spotlighting one of the internet’s most loved of all: The Amalfi, a classic, ultra-flattering, smartly designed bathing suit from Andie Swim that shoppers are deeming the perfect one-piece. Are you ready to meet it?

Perfect can mean different things for shoppers looking for a good swimsuit, an ask that may seem simple in theory, but is actually not all that easy. That said, the Amalfi bathing suit — which has amassed a 10,500-person waitlist — is pretty perfect, as it checks key swimwear criteria shoppers are excitedly writing about. Flattering fit? Check. Top-quality fabric? You bet. A decent price point. Double yes!

The Amalfi is made from a durable fabric that has four-way stretch, meaning it’ll comfortably fit your curves, has a compressive lining for added shaping support, and offers UPF 50+ protection to keep sunburns away (yes, sunscreen is still very much needed). What's more, the one-piece is actually available in an array of different fabrications, from “flat” to ribbed to eco-friendly, and colors, though black is the most popular, having already sold out 20 times and counting.

The suit’s timeless, elegant silhouette is what everyone’s really raving about, though. Boasting a clean cut and thin spaghetti straps, the Amalfi’s inherently simple design offers extra versatility, which means you can wear it both in and out of the water. Everyone loves a multi-use fashion find, after all.

You can score the little black swimsuit in sizes XS to XXXL in both a classic and long torso option. For anyone who’s struggled to find a one-piece that doesn’t ride up because it’s too short, the long torso style is sure to be a major game changer.

Shop the best-selling Amalfi one-piece before it's gone again, below.

