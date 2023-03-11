Andie MacDowell Is 'Really Comfortable' with Her Gray Hair: I've Wanted to Do It 'for a While'

Andie MacDowell is all about embracing her hair as it is.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star, 64, chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her gray curls at the 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday, when she noted how she's feeling after putting aside hair coloring during the COVID pandemic.

"Oh, really comfortable," she told the outlet. "It's something that I've wanted to do for a while. And I'm really comfortable with where I am right now in my life."

Added MacDowell: "I just want to embrace the time where I am, and be as real and honest as I can — not only with everybody else, but also with myself."

US actress Andie MacDowell presents a creation for L'Oreal during the Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022.
JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty

Continuing to open up about her beauty secrets at the event, MacDowell told ET that she's "keeping everything in perspective, realizing what a privilege it is to do what I do and just trying to take really good care of myself."

As she explained, "the most important aspect of my life right now is deep, meaningful friendships." So, when it comes to dating, MacDownell said that "having to go on dates" takes "energy."

"One thing I forgot to talk about in that [acceptance] speech is the intense amount of love that you feel," she said of her Timeless Beauty Award. "Because so many other things fall away that don't matter to you as much. And so you have a bigger opportunity to have a larger heart and compassionate love and empathy for all kinds of different people."

"It's not like I'm searching for a relationship," MacDowell continued. "Like, I could have a great friendship with you and be very fulfilled with the compassion and love that I could feel for you, or other people. It's just a shift that happens with age, which feels really good."

75th Cannes Film Festival, France – 27 May 2022
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

MacDowell first debuted her salt-and-pepper look in 2021, and told PEOPLE last June that she loves the hairdo, which she said was inspired by a member of her own family.

"My sister's full-on silver and she's only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," the L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman said.

"During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it," she added at the time. "I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

The actress also said that her daughters — actresses Margaret Qualley and Rainey Qualley, whom she shares with ex-husband Paul Qualley — reminded her not to be hard on herself. "If I ever say anything demeaning about myself, because I've taught them not to do that, they'll say, 'Why are you doing what you told us not to do?' " she said.

MacDowell also revealed that it's a "constant daily job" to be kinder to herself, but she's getting more successful each day. "Aging is a really, really intimate educator on loving yourself," she said, "because you can't stop it. It's going to happen."

