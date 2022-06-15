Andie MacDowell on Embracing Her Gray Hair: 'I Am Happier — I Really Like It'

Letting her natural color come through “was something I wanted to do for a while,” the 64-year-old actress shares with PEOPLE

Andie MacDowell is proudly done with dye.

The actress, 64, who stopped coloring her hair during the pandemic, tells PEOPLE that she loves the newish look, inspired by a member of her own family.

"My sister's full-on silver and she's only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," says the L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman.

"During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it," she continues. "I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

Embracing her natural hair color is part of a larger effort to be more comfortable in her own skin. "Your belly gets bigger as you get older too. And I've had three babies," says MacDowell. "I'm constantly having to work on loving that part of my body. It's so hard."

The actress says her daughters, actresses Rainey Qualley, 32, and Margaret Qualley, 27, whom she shares with ex-husband Paul Qualley, remind her not to be so hard on herself. "If I ever say anything demeaning about myself, because I've taught them not to do that, they'll say, 'Why are you doing what you told us not to do?'" says MacDowell, who also has a son, Justin Qualley, 36.

The actress, whose new movie Good Girl Jane premiered at the Tribeca Festival this month, says she's working to accept that her body has changed despite her active lifestyle. "Even if you work out, and I work out all the time—I hike, I do yoga, I eat super healthy—there's only so much you can do," she says.

Going through menopause, too, has taken its toll. "Believe me, it gets even harder. Because after menopause, your hormones change, your shape changes. And I've got a very perceptive eye. So you see it. I will see it on other people, I'll see it on myself."

