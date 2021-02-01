Andie MacDowell Opens Up About Embracing Her 'Badass' Gray Hair: 'I'm a Silver Fox'
The actress started rocking her silver strands during quarantine
When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut salon doors, some celebrities stopped coloring their hair and started embracing their natural hues, while others shared their DIY root-covering tips from home. But for actress Andie MacDowell, she embraced her grays during quarantine and hasn't been in a rush to return to her hair dyeing ways — in fact, she's still sporting her silver strands and "loving it."
"I wasn't coloring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters [Rainey and Margaret Qualley] kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass appealed to me," MacDowell, 62, said on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I went for it, and I'm loving it."
The Groundhog Day actress says that she "always" has to correct people on the terminology: "It's not gray, it's silver." And wants to dispel the inclination people have about those who embrace a natural look. "It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way."
She explains what she means by telling a story about a grocery store encounter she had when she first went "silver."
"When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there — a 'silver fox' guy. A guy you see and go 'he's a silver fox.' And I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, 'and so am I.' We kind of shot a look at each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox.'"
MacDowell isn't sure if this silver hue is for forever, but for now, she's embracing it. "I don't know what's going to happen in five years, I may color my hair again. But I'm enjoying it right now."
She may feel differently when life returns to normal again. She explained on the show that she hopes a post-coronavirus society embraces the glamour of the "roaring 20s."
Barrymore enthusiastically agreed. "I feel that, I believe that Andie, and you're like the first person I've heard that [from]. I'm with you, I agree, I hope!" the TV show host said.
"I think we're going to come back and we're going to be so glamorous and we're going to be dressing up and we're going to be just wanting to be with each other," MacDowell added with a laugh. "I think we're going to party like crazy people."