Andie MacDowell Opens Up About Embracing Her 'Badass' Gray Hair: 'I'm a Silver Fox'

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shut salon doors, some celebrities stopped coloring their hair and started embracing their natural hues, while others shared their DIY root-covering tips from home. But for actress Andie MacDowell, she embraced her grays during quarantine and hasn't been in a rush to return to her hair dyeing ways — in fact, she's still sporting her silver strands and "loving it."

"I wasn't coloring my hair and you could see my roots, and my daughters [Rainey and Margaret Qualley] kept telling me that I looked badass. And that idea that I could look badass appealed to me," MacDowell, 62, said on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I went for it, and I'm loving it."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Groundhog Day actress says that she "always" has to correct people on the terminology: "It's not gray, it's silver." And wants to dispel the inclination people have about those who embrace a natural look. "It's not that I'm letting myself go, I don't think of it that way."

Image zoom Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show

She explains what she means by telling a story about a grocery store encounter she had when she first went "silver."

"When I first did it I went to the grocery store because we had no place to go and I thought I looked good, and I saw a man there — a 'silver fox' guy. A guy you see and go 'he's a silver fox.' And I immediately just put my shoulders back, and I was like, 'and so am I.' We kind of shot a look at each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox.'"

MacDowell isn't sure if this silver hue is for forever, but for now, she's embracing it. "I don't know what's going to happen in five years, I may color my hair again. But I'm enjoying it right now."

She may feel differently when life returns to normal again. She explained on the show that she hopes a post-coronavirus society embraces the glamour of the "roaring 20s."

Barrymore enthusiastically agreed. "I feel that, I believe that Andie, and you're like the first person I've heard that [from]. I'm with you, I agree, I hope!" the TV show host said.