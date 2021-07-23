Andie MacDowell's Managers Didn't Want Her to Go Gray, But She Told Them 'You're Wrong'

The 63-year-old actress said she has "never felt more powerful" than when she let her hair go gray

As Andie MacDowell's hair began to go gray during quarantine, she wanted to embrace the salt-and-pepper look. However, her managers weren't so keen on the idea.

"During lockdown, I had a lot of downtime and became obsessed with Jack Martin, who did Jane Fonda's hair. I shared those pictures with a lot of people going, 'Hey, I want to do this.' I got a job and very quickly I had to make up my mind about what I was going to do. My managers had actually said to me, 'It's not time,' " MacDowell, 63, said in an interview with Vogue.

The actress's kids, Justin Qualley, 35, Rainey Qualley, 31, and Margaret Qualley, 26, kept telling her how "badass" she looked with the "dark and silver" grays, she said. So MacDowell pushed back and told her team she wanted to embrace it.

"I said, 'I think you're wrong, and I'm going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now. It's time because in two years I'm going to be 65. If I don't do it now, I won't have the chance to be salt and pepper. I always wanted to be salt and pepper!' " she explained.

Andie Macdowell Credit: Kate Green/Getty

Now with her new look, the L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman likes to jokingly compare herself to George Clooney. "Because why not? I've been saying for a while now it was time for me, personally, to make that transition because I felt like it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am," she said.

Letting her hair go au naturale has been an empowering experience for the star. "I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It's not like I'm trying to hide something," MacDowell told Vogue. "I think that it's a power move, and that's what I kept telling my managers. It's exactly what I need to be doing right here."

She continued: "At first I was so cautious. But then once I did it, it was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I've never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I'm not pretending."

Earlier this month, MacDowell told PEOPLE that transitioning from years of color treatments at the hair salon to an all-natural look actually impacted her signature curls.

Andie Macdowell Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

"Because of the silver, it gets even a little drier. The texture becomes even more wiry," she said.