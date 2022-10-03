Andie MacDowell Is Gray and Glamorous on the Runway During Paris Fashion Week Appearance

Andie MacDowell is continuing to embrace the gray!

The actress, 64, commanded the catwalk at the L'Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, wearing a shimmery, beaded champagne-colored gown with a thigh-high slit –– and her now-signature salt-and-pepper curls.

The L'Oréal Paris international spokeswoman returned to her modeling roots during the appearance, where Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria also made a cameo for the brand.

The Maid star has been an outspoken advocate of beauty and aging in Hollywood. MacDowell stopped coloring her hair during the COVID-19 pandemic and told PEOPLE in June that she loves the look, which was inspired by a member of her own family.

Gisela Schober/Getty

"My sister's full-on silver and she's only 18 months older than me. I thought she looked so much more beautiful being silver. I was jealous," she said.

"During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it. I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it," MacDowell continued. "I'm 64, and this is the time of my life. Eventually, I'm going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is."

In July, the star was featured on the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine in a photo shoot that highlighted her silver look.

"As we age, we deserve dignity and pride," MacDowell wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images from the shoot. "We deserve to feel glorious! I've always said there's no expiration date on beauty."

But the Good Girl Jane star said accepting her body as she gets older is not as easy as it looks.

"Even if you work out, and I work out all the time — I hike, I do yoga, I eat super healthy — there's only so much you can do," she previously told PEOPLE.

Going through menopause, too, has taken its toll, she added.

"Believe me, it gets even harder," MacDowell explained. "Because after menopause, your hormones change, your shape changes. And I've got a very perceptive eye. So you see it. I will see it on other people, I'll see it on myself."

She continued, "Aging is a really, really intimate educator on loving yourself because you can't stop it. It's going to happen."